Zendaya Brings Back Full Animal Print At The Louis Vuitton F/W 23′ Show

Our 2020 November/December cover star, Zendaya, graces us once again with her fashion chops, and this time, she’s in her Louie bag (literally and figuratively). Today, the actress and super starlet was spotted outside of the Louis Vuitton Womenswear F/W 2023 runway show in Paris. She’s been rocking a shorter haircut, a lob with slight highlights and layers, and with that, she consequently went for an elevated style. Zendaya’s style has never been inside the box, so it’s even more refreshing to see her mixing and matching prints.

In this specific look, Zendaya has opted for a full matching set — a blazer, a mini skirt, and thigh-high boots to match. Watch as the TikToks roll in on this look; in a few weeks, everyone will be in animal print. The zebra is out, and the tiger is in, for now. (We spotted this trend at Milan Fashion Week — you’re welcome). Of course, she was styled strategically by her long-time image architect, collaborator, and friend, Law Roach. The literal Louis Vuitton bag she’s carrying goes along with the full look seamlessly because the color choices are still consistent. A black printed bag isn’t as loud as, say, a white printed bag with this particular look.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Both Zendaya’s red carpet looks, as well as front row fashion week, fits, are always to die for. We’re used to associating the Euphoria star with Valentino, so her front-row appearance at LV has led to speculation on Twitter. Does this mean she’s a Louis Vuitton girlie now? We shall see. Let’s also see if tiger print is the new zebra print for 2023’s spring trends.