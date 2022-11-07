Law Roach Makes History As The CFDA’s First Stylist Award Recipient

We all love Law. The notable runway looks to muse the Zendaya pipeline, a system that industry members and fashion forwards in training try to emulate but could never achieve. The all-hits-and-never-miss stylist is getting their biggest due yet, making history by being The CFDA’s first Stylist Award recipient — which is undoubtedly going to the right candidate.

The Chicago native is in demand now so more than ever, with Kerry Washington, Halle Berry, and Mary J. Blige in his Rolodex. Labeled the Image Architect, Roach is responsible for some of the most iconic looks to as of late to hit the red carpet, magazine editorials, and campaigns, including Zendaya’s modern armor look for the 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala. From his signature “you did what needed to be done” commentary on HBO Max’s Legendary to the recently appointed West Coast Editor of British Vogue, Law Roach continues to grab the hearts of the fashion world with his deep admiration and knowledge of luxury and couture garb.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Law Roach outside BOF 500 GALA during the Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 – Day Six on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/GC Images)

“I look for clothes that make me feel something. Things that feel exciting or new that I know will stand out on a red carpet and to so many other people,” Roach tells CFDA. “It doesn’t always have to be the prettiest dress. It could be the most interesting one. And that’s really what I’ve always led with.”

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Law Roach and Zendaya attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

We’ve rounded up our favorite Zendaya-style moments by the Image Architect himself, and be sure to check back in for more 2022 CFDA awards coverage.