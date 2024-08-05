Star Gazing: USA Brings Home The Gold, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Pharrell Williams And More

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 01: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With the 2024 Paris Olympics entering the home stretch, Team USA hopes to add to their growing list of medals. Athletes such as Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Noah Lyles were all able to grace the podium, as notable figures like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams looked on.

In the states, Peacock held a beautiful BBQ in celebration of Bel-Air’s upcoming third season on August 15. Stars in attendance were the show’s cast members, Big Sean, and Joy Taylor, among others. The talented Coco Jones–who portrays Hilary on the hit series–graced the stage alongside Will Smith to perform the latter’s timeless classic, “Summertime.” Lee Daniels’ new film The Deliverance was the theme of the Tastemaker event in the Big Apple, which featured appearances from Nick Cannon, Andra Day, Mo’Nique and more.

Take a look at all the stars who stepped out this week.

Sha’Carri gives a round of applause. Silver medalist Sha`carri Richardson of USA gestures during the women’s 100 meter medal ceremony on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 4, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles brings home the gold. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Simone shines bright. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Vault Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Photo finish. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States crosses the finish line to win the Men’s 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg supports Team USA. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Snoop Dogg attends the Women’s Quarterfinal match between United States and Japan during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Floor Exercise Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley at the Olympics. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: American activist Tarana Burke attends on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg’s side quest. TOPSHOT – Snoop Dogg, US rapper and record producer, attends the equestrian’s team dressage final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, in the western outskirts of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Henrik Montgomery/TT / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Andra Day at dinner. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: Andra Day attends Netflix’s Dinner With Bevy in honor of Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance at Le Bernardin on August 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Andra and Nick Cannon connect for ‘The Deliverance.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Andra Day and Nick Cannon attend The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images)

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique share a moment. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique attend The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images)

Mo’Nique and Sunny Hostin. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Mo’Nique and Sunny Hostin attend The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images)

Donald Glover poses for a photo opp. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: Donald Glover attends the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” tastemaker event at Pendry West Hollywood on August 03, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: (L-R) LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice attend the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Tastemaker Event at Pendry West Hollywood on August 03, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Janelle James flashes a smile. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: Janelle James attends the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Tastemaker Event at Pendry West Hollywood on August 03, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jabari Banks and Coco Jones twinning. BEL-AIR — ÒS3 Summer BBQÓ — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks, Coco Jones at the Lot on August 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Ser Baffo/Peacock)

The cast of ‘Bel Air’ pose for a flick. BEL-AIR — ÒS3 Summer BBQÓ — Pictured: (l-r) Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Jazlyn Martin at the Lot on August 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Ser Baffo/Peacock)

Big Sean and Big Will BEL-AIR — ÒS3 Summer BBQÓ — Pictured: (l-r) Big Sean, Will Smith at the Lot on August 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Ser Baffo/Peacock)

Will and Coco perform “Summertime.”

Jemele Hill supports a good cause. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 29: Jemele Hill (R) hugs another guest during the 14th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a PGD Global production, presented by Platinum Equity at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images for Play Golf Designs Inc., PGD Global)