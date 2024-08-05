HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: USA Brings Home The Gold, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Pharrell Williams And More

From the 2024 Olympics in Paris to movie premieres in NYC, the biggest celebrities were out and about around town.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 01: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

With the 2024 Paris Olympics entering the home stretch, Team USA hopes to add to their growing list of medals. Athletes such as Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Noah Lyles were all able to grace the podium, as notable figures like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams looked on.

In the states, Peacock held a beautiful BBQ in celebration of Bel-Air’s upcoming third season on August 15. Stars in attendance were the show’s cast members, Big Sean, and Joy Taylor, among others. The talented Coco Jones–who portrays Hilary on the hit series–graced the stage alongside Will Smith to perform the latter’s timeless classic, “Summertime.” Lee Daniels’ new film The Deliverance was the theme of the Tastemaker event in the Big Apple, which featured appearances from Nick Cannon, Andra Day, Mo’Nique and more.

Take a look at all the stars who stepped out this week.

