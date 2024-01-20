HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Celebs Arrive At Sundance Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week And More

From film festivals to fashion shows, the stars were out and about this week.
PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 19: Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One)
During one of the most active weeks of the year, stars from near and far attended events worldwide. From the Sundance Film Festival to Paris Fashion Week, many of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry could be seen in some amazing ensembles and cost couture.

With folks from across the world flying in the Park City, UT for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, locations such as the MACRO Lodge held panel discussions, parties and the like, and featured stars like Lena Waithe, Jay Ellis, Colman Domingo, and rapper Symba, among others. There were also several screenings around town, where photographers spotted award-winning actors like Andra Day, and the legendary Lionel Richie.

On the other side of the pond, Paris Fashion Week kicked off in full effect, and was attended by notable figures from music, film, and television. Iconic brands like Kenzo, Amiri and Dior held runway shows, with people like Chris Brown, Pharrell Williams, Tkay Maidza, and more.

Take a look at the stars out and about this week.

