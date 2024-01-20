Star Gazing: Celebs Arrive At Sundance Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week And More

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 19: Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One)

During one of the most active weeks of the year, stars from near and far attended events worldwide. From the Sundance Film Festival to Paris Fashion Week, many of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry could be seen in some amazing ensembles and cost couture.

With folks from across the world flying in the Park City, UT for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, locations such as the MACRO Lodge held panel discussions, parties and the like, and featured stars like Lena Waithe, Jay Ellis, Colman Domingo, and rapper Symba, among others. There were also several screenings around town, where photographers spotted award-winning actors like Andra Day, and the legendary Lionel Richie.

On the other side of the pond, Paris Fashion Week kicked off in full effect, and was attended by notable figures from music, film, and television. Iconic brands like Kenzo, Amiri and Dior held runway shows, with people like Chris Brown, Pharrell Williams, Tkay Maidza, and more.

Take a look at the stars out and about this week.

TKAY PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) TKAY attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams and Quay PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams and Quavo attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pusha T PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) American Rapper, Pusha T attends the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Winston Duke PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Winston Duke attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Chris Brown PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams at Dior Men’s Fall 2024 Pharrell Williams at Dior Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at École Militaire on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Pusha T at Dior Men’s Fall 2024 Pusha T at Dior Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at École Militaire on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Malia Ann Obama PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 18: Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 19: Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One)

Lena Waithe at Variety x Adobe Conversations Lena Waithe at Variety x Adobe Conversations held on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Casey Flanigan/Variety via Getty Images)

Kenya Barris Kenya Barris at the Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Lionel Richie Lionel Richie at the Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Normani Normani at the Variety and Golden Globes Party at Sundance Film Festival, Presented by Adobe held on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Andra Day attends the “The Greatest Night In Pop” PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 19: Andra Day attends the “The Greatest Night In Pop” Special Screening during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 17: Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends a special screening of new series “Mr & Mrs Smith” at The Curzon Mayfair on January 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Reginae Carter attends the 2024 Urban One Honors ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Reginae Carter attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black Media event and reception at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on January 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Rocsi Diaz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Rocsi Diaz attends Dutch II Movie Screening – A Manny Halley Production on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Manny Halley Production)

andy Smith ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Yandy Smith attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black Media Event and Reception at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on January 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

Jay Ellis PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 19: Jay Ellis attends Cinema Cafe with Sue Bird and Jay Ellis during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)