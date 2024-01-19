2024 Sundance Film Festival: The 7th Annual MACRO Lodge Releases Schedule Of Events

Courtesy of NYWIFT / MACRO

The MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival, hosted by MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King and his wife Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer of the company, returns for its seventh annual showcase of panels and parties at the iconic film festival to promote inclusion and diversity in the film industry.

Held at its prime location at 136 Heber Avenue in Park City, UT, the MACRO Lodge hosts events from January 19-21, 2024, and will include appearances by Normani, David Alan Grier, Dominique Thorne, Jay Ellis, Justice Smith, Dawn Porter, Kobi Libii and, producers Datari Turner, Debra Martin Chase, Jelani Johnson, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Poppy Hanks, Sonja Warfield and many more.

Midnight MACRO, the company’s annual late night bash and signature invitation-only party event will return and take place on Friday night.

For the second year in a row, MACRO is a sustaining sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival. Take a look at the partial listing of The 7th Annual MACRO Lodge itinerary below.

Friday, January 19, 2024

12:00 – 3:00pm

MACRO Lodge Open House

Eat-drink-vibe at the opening of the MACRO Lodge in celebration of all things Freaky Tales. Light bites and Ketel One libations inspired by the MACRO/eOnefilm.

3:00pm-3:45pm

Freaky Tales. Conversation with Directors, Screenwriters and Producers: Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden. Cast: Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Ji-Young Yoo, Jack Champion, Keir Gilchrist, Michelle Farrah Huang & Demario Driver. Producers Poppy Hanks & Jelani Johnson. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO.

In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: Teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score. Basically another day in the Bay. The incredible directors/screenwriters, cast and the producers will all be at MACRO Lodge for a lively conversation around the eOne and MACRO Film Studios film that makes its world premiere on the opening night of Sundance.

10:00pm-2:00am

Midnight MACRO Party

MACRO’s annual late night bash hosted by MACRO’s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

11:00 am – 11:45 am

Crafting the Culture with NBCU’s Creative Powerhouses—Found’s Nkechi Okoro Carroll, The Equalizer’s Debra Martin Chase, The Gilded Age’s Sonja Warfield & Lopez vs Lopez’s Debby Wolfe. Moderated by Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Refinery 29. Presented by NBCUniversal.

A remarkable group of creators and executive producers from hit series across the NBCU portfolio dive deep into their creative processes, offering an intimate look at how they bring their unique visions to life. They’ll explore the challenges and triumphs of navigating the entertainment landscape and discuss how their body of work has shaped the culture.

12:30pm-1:45pm

The American Society of Magical Negroes. Chat with Director, Screenwriter & Producer Kobi Libii and stars David Alan Grier and Justice Smith. Moderated by Trey Mangum, Shadow & Act. Presented by Focus Features.

The filmmakers and stars stop by the lodge to discuss their Focus Features film that follows a young man, Aren, as he is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

2:00pm-2:45pm

Luther: Never Too Much. Conversation with Director Dawn Porter & Producers Datari Turner and Leah Smith. Moderated by Journalist Danyel Smith.

The filmmakers visit the lodge to discuss their documentary celebrating the life and work of Luther Vandross, one of the greatest musical vocalists and performers in history.

Sunday, January 21, 2024

10:30am – 11:30am

No Budget Financing: Possibility or Fantasy? Moderated by Writer/Director/Producer Carlos Lopez Estrada, Founder, Antigravity Academy.

Join four trailblazing creatives discussing a filmmaking future that is affordable and accessible to all.

2:00pm—2:45pm

Emerging Opportunities in the Africa-Caribbean Film Industries. Presented by Netflix.

The importance of discussing film opportunities in Africa and The Caribbean has never been more critical. In today’s age, where diverse voices are gaining prominence, it is imperative to explore and champion narratives from regions that have historically been underrepresented in mainstream cinema. This conversation is not just about industry trends; it’s about reshaping narratives, fostering inclusivity and amplifying voices that have long been silenced.

Go to www.StayMACRO.com for the full listing of programming and more details about The MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival.