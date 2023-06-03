Star Gazing: Summer Walker Hits The Stage, ‘Spiderverse’ Premieres, And More

The stars were out in full effect this week, making appearances on red carpets and private events across the country and across the pond.

In Atlanta, Summer Walker hit the stage for her One Night Only concert creative produced by Teyana Taylor, decked out in opulent costumes and surrounded by dancers as she performed her favorite tracks from her album, Clear 2: Soft Life.

Elsewhere in town, Issa Rae teamed up with 2 Chainz, his son Halo, and Metro Boomin for a special family premiere screening of her new film Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse.

See these and more star snaps of the week below:

Summer Walker The songstress was stunning on stage for her One Night Only show in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: Summer Walker performs onstage during the “One Night Only” CLEAR EP Series Concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on June 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images for LVRN/Interscope Records)

2 Chainz and son Halo, Issa Rae, Metro Boomin The foursome linked up for an Atlanta family premiere of Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: (L-R) 2Chainz, Halo, Issa Rae and Metro Boomin attend the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Atlanta Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on June 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing)

Dominique Fishback The actress was a vision on the red carpet for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘ Atlanta premiere. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 31: Dominique Fishback attends a VIP Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Regal Atlantic Station on May 31, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tobe Nwigwe The rapper and his adorable kids had a family movie night for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 31: Tobe Nwigwe (C) attends a VIP Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Regal Atlantic Station on May 31, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

2 Chainz and Family It was a family affair for the rapper at the Atlanta premiere of the animated Marvel movie. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: 2Chainz, Halo and guests attend the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Atlanta Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on June 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing)

Daniel Kaluuya The actor stunned in an all-white ‘fit at the Great Britain premiere of Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Daniel Kaluuya attends the “Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse” Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Shameik Moore The voice of Miles Morales was all smiles and slinging webs on the London red carpet for the premiere of Across the Spiderverse. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Shameik Moore attends the “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage )

Remy Ma The rapper dazzled at her surprise prohibition-themed birthday bash. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Remy Ma during her Prohibition Surprise Birthday on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Mase, Remy Ma, Papoose The rap star was spotted alongside her hubby and longtime friend Mase at her birthday party. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Mase, Remy Ma and Papoose during Remy Ma’s Prohibition Surprise Birthday on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ice Spice The rap starlet was spotted making an appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert stop in New Jersey. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ice Spice performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)