Star Gazing: Summer Walker Hits The Stage, 'Spiderverse' Premieres, And More

The stars were out in full effect this week, making appearances on red carpets and private events across the country and across the pond.
In Atlanta, Summer Walker hit the stage for her One Night Only concert creative produced by Teyana Taylor, decked out in opulent costumes and surrounded by dancers as she performed her favorite tracks from her album, Clear 2: Soft Life.

Elsewhere in town, Issa Rae teamed up with 2 Chainz, his son Halo, and Metro Boomin for a special family premiere screening of her new film Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse.

See these and more star snaps of the week below:

