Star Gazing: 'A Thousand And One' Screenings, Spike Lee's 66th, And More

The celebs stepped out in style from coast to coast this week, showing up for everything from film premieres to birthday bashes
Celebs were seen all over the world this week, stepping out in style for global vacations, red-carpet premieres, and celebratory gatherings.

In Atlanta and LA, star Teyana Taylor and writer/director A.V. Rockwell hosted screenings for their much-buzzed-about film A Thousand and One.

Back in NY, Spike Lee celebrated his 66th birthday with beloved family and longtime friends and collaborators.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below:

