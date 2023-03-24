Star Gazing: ‘A Thousand And One’ Screenings, Spike Lee’s 66th, And More

Celebs were seen all over the world this week, stepping out in style for global vacations, red-carpet premieres, and celebratory gatherings.

In Atlanta and LA, star Teyana Taylor and writer/director A.V. Rockwell hosted screenings for their much-buzzed-about film A Thousand and One.

Back in NY, Spike Lee celebrated his 66th birthday with beloved family and longtime friends and collaborators.

Take a look at these and more star snaps of the week below:

Porsha Williams The RHOA star was spotted in Thailand filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Road Trip for Peacock. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP — “The Elephants in the Room” Episode 302 — Pictured: Porsha Williams — (Photo by: Mark Rogers/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor The star of A Thousand and One was seen at an Atlanta HBCU screening of her highly anticipated upcoming film. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 21: Actress Teyana Taylor attends the HBCU screening of “A Thousand And One” at Regal Atlantic Station on March 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A.V. Rockwell, Tina Lawson The A Thousand and One director sat with Mama Tina to discuss her Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film during a California screening. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: A.V. Rockwell and Tina Knowles Lawson speak at Focus Features’ presents “A Thousand And One” – a screening and conversation with Tina Knowles Lawson And A.V. Rockwell at WACO Theater Center on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Joyce Wrice The songstress was spotted at the LA celebration of J.Lo’s collaboration with Revolve. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: Joyce Wrice attends the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence on March 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

Christina Milian The songstress and socialite was spotted celebrating J.Lo’s new line. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: Christina Milian attends the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence on March 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey The sister songstresses were all smiles at Jennifer Lopez’ big Revolve event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: (L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence on March 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

Jeffrey Wright, Spike Lee, Rosie Perez and John Turturro The stars linked up for Spike Lee’s 66th birthday bash. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: (L-R) Jeffrey Wright, Spike Lee, Rosie Perez and John Turturro attend Spike Lee’s 66th Birthday Bash at FancyFree on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee The couple was all smiles at the legendary director’s birthday bash. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee during Spike Lee’s 66th Birthday Bash at FancyFree on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Golden Brooks, Marsai Martin The actresses were stunning on the red carpet for Disney’s Saturdays. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: Golden Brooks and Marsai Martin attend the red carpet screening event for Disney’s “Saturdays” at Walt Disney Studios on March 18, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe The songstress and actress stopped by Sirius XM to discuss her upcoming album. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor/singer Janelle Monae visits Hearth & Soul at SiriusXM Studios on March 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)