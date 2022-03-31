Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Issa Rae is our national treasure. She made many feel seen and thoroughly entertained us with her hit TV series Insecure. That’s why when she recently posted a video with what fans thought was a baby bump, the internet was in a frenzy.

The HBO star shut down those rumors expeditiously stating,

“I am not pregnant f***youverymuch,” she tweeted. “LET A B**** EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

The video in question was of 37-year-old Rae who was wearing a fitted black jumpsuit and Yvonne Orji, who played Molly on the show, embracing one another at a party. Fans took what could have simply been a full belly and ran with it.

It’s not surprising that people would speculate about a possible pregnancy considering Rae recently married her long-time boyfriend and businessman Louis Diame. The gorgeous couple tied the knot in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France and Rae broke the news on her Instagram page in July 2021.

The wedding came as a shock to many because Issa never formally announced she was engaged and is typically private about her personal life. Sis just popped up on the April 2019 issue of ESSENCE with an engagement ring.

If you’re wondering what Rae’s views are on kids, in a 2021 cover story for SELF, she made it clear that she wants to accomplish some other things before starting a family.

“I want to do as much as I can while I still can,” she said. :I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

If Issa does have a baby, we will find out at some point. Until then, as she said, let our sis eat, drink and be merry in peace.