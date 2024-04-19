Star Gazing: Zendaya, Angel Reese, Quinta Brunson And More Spotted Coast To Coast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From New York to Los Angeles—and even in London—your favorite industry leaders stepped out in full effect this week, beaming on red carpets and film premieres.

Idris and Sabrina Elba were on hand at the Odeon Luxe West End in the UK for the global release of Knuckles. Idris’ mother was also in attendance, making this exciting event a true family affair.

Here in the states, superstar actress Zendaya was spotted at the debut of Challengers at the Westwood Village Theater in Hollywood. Down in Atlanta, The Ladies Love R&B celebration at Red Martini featured celebrities such as Usher, Kevin Hart, Latto, and more.

Zendaya LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Zendaya arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Zuri Hall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Zuri Hall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Storm Reid LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Storm Reid attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lena Waithe LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Lena Waithe attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Venus Williams LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Venus Williams attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tina Knowles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Tina Knowles arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Idris and Eve Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Idris Elba and Eve Elba attend the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Kid Cudi LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Kid Cudi attends the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Idris and Sabrina Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Idris Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 16: Idris Elba attends the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Quinta Brunson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 Writers Guild Awards Los Angeles Ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2024 Writers Guild Awards Los Angeles Ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

Erika Alexander LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Erika Alexander attends the 2024 Writers Guild Awards Los Angeles Ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2024 Writers Guild Awards Los Angeles Ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

Angel Reese Angel Reese at the WNBA Draft 2024 held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Sportico via Getty Images)

Bun B NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Bun B attends the NY Premiere of “Hip Hop & The White House” at Metrograph on April 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Andscape)

Jeezy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Jeezy attends the NY Premiere of “Hip Hop & The White House” at Metrograph on April 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Andscape)

Kevin Hart ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 18: Kevin Hart attends Ladies Love R&B Wednesday at Red Martini on April 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Usher and Latto ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 18: Usher and Latto attend Ladies Love R&B Wednesday at Red Martini on April 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Latto and Brooklyn Nikole ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 18: Latto and Brooklyn Nikole attend Ladies Love R&B Wednesday at Red Martini on April 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Myles Frost LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Myles Frost attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Williams Catlett William Catlett at the Los Angeles premiere of “Abigail” held at Regency Village Theatre on April 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Brandee Evans Brandee Evans at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Amber Jackson Amber Jackson at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Wayne Brady Wayne Brady at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Deborah Cox Deborah Cox at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Skye Townsend Skye Townsend at the premiere of Hulu’s “Under The Bridge” held at the DGA Theater on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Common Common at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

LaChanze LaChanze at the opening night of “The Wiz” held at the Marquis Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)