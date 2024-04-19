HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Zendaya, Angel Reese, Quinta Brunson And More Spotted Coast To Coast

The celebrities were out as Spring continued to bloom at red carpets and premieres across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones ·

From New York to Los Angeles—and even in London—your favorite industry leaders stepped out in full effect this week, beaming on red carpets and film premieres.

Idris and Sabrina Elba were on hand at the Odeon Luxe West End in the UK for the global release of Knuckles. Idris’ mother was also in attendance, making this exciting event a true family affair.

Here in the states, superstar actress Zendaya was spotted at the debut of Challengers at the Westwood Village Theater in Hollywood. Down in Atlanta, The Ladies Love R&B celebration at Red Martini featured celebrities such as Usher, Kevin Hart, Latto, and more.

