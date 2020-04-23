Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It’s been one year since Idris and Sabrina Elba said became husband and wife, and what a year it’s been! Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sabrina shared a never-before-seen video from their wedding.

In the footage, the beautiful Sabrina walks down the aisle with her mother. Tears flow from the guests’ eyes at the sight of the angelic-looking bride. Idris flashes a smile as Sabrina steps up to the altar, and they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes.

“Words can’t describe what I felt in this moment,” Sabrina wrote, reminiscing on their wedding day. “Walking down the aisle and seeing the man of my dreams, my best friend, standing in front of me ready to make a bond that lasts forever.”

“You have changed my life, you have changed my world, you have changed my spirit,” she continued. “I thank you for the happiness you give me every day and the love you show me and my family. I can’t believe it’s been a year. All the memories we’ve make it feel like a lifetime. Let’s celebrate today for our future and be thankful for the health and happiness we have. I love you Idris and I forever will.”

The Elbas exchanged vows on April 26, 2019 in a lavish three-day Moroccan wedding ceremony. The ceremony and celebration were held at the luxurious Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, and British Vogue shared exclusive photos from the beautiful wedding in their July 2019 issue.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2017 film The Mountain Between Us, kicked off their wedding weekend with a ritzy rehearsal dinner at Amanjena, and kept the party going with an all-white party on.

Happy anniversary to the Elbas.