Star Gazing: Revolt World 2024, Rihanna, Usher, Halle Berry And More

Whether it was a conference, red carpet or award ceremony, celebrities from music, television and film made sure to shine bright.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Halle Berry attends Lionsgate’s “Never Let Go” world premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

During the first weekend of fall, stars from both screen and stage were spotted in style from coast to coast. In Atlanta, the 2-day Revolt World conference took place, and it featured appearances from some of your favorite celebs, including Method Man, Ari Fletcher, and Lady London, among several others.

On the west coast, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted their 4th annual BMAC Gala, honoring Usher, LL Cool J,  Ivy McGregor and more, for their accomplishments in uplifting racial equity and social justice. Hosted by Kenny Burns, the evening was attended by notable figures such as Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Hamilton, Mona Scott Young, and many of the honorees’ close friends. Rihanna celebrated the launch of Fenty Hair in London, marking an exciting week both in the states as well as abroad.

Take a look and the stars spotted around the world.

