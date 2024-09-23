Star Gazing: Revolt World 2024, Rihanna, Usher, Halle Berry And More

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Halle Berry attends Lionsgate’s “Never Let Go” world premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

During the first weekend of fall, stars from both screen and stage were spotted in style from coast to coast. In Atlanta, the 2-day Revolt World conference took place, and it featured appearances from some of your favorite celebs, including Method Man, Ari Fletcher, and Lady London, among several others.

On the west coast, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted their 4th annual BMAC Gala, honoring Usher, LL Cool J, Ivy McGregor and more, for their accomplishments in uplifting racial equity and social justice. Hosted by Kenny Burns, the evening was attended by notable figures such as Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Hamilton, Mona Scott Young, and many of the honorees’ close friends. Rihanna celebrated the launch of Fenty Hair in London, marking an exciting week both in the states as well as abroad.

Take a look and the stars spotted around the world.

Rihanna in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair)

Stars of the film ‘Never Let Go.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Percy Daggs IV, Halle Berry and Anthony B. Jenkins attend Lionsgate’s “Never Let Go” world premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Icewear Vezzo, Blacc Sam, Pusha T, and Killer Mike pose for a photo during a “Vote or Else” town hall. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Icewear Vezzo, Blacc Sam, Pusha T, and Killer Mike pose for a photo during a “Vote or Else” town hall and concert at Huntington Place on September 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams speaks on his collaboration with LEGO. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 18: Pharrell Williams is seen onstage during the LEGO Group and Pharrell Williams launch of their collaboration and the new LEGO® Over the Moon set at Espace Niemeyer on September 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LEGO)

Denzel in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Denzel Washington attends the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala at Coca-Cola Roxy on September 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Gia Peppers speaks on stage at Revolt World 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Gia Peppers speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Ari Fletcher is all smiles. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Ari Fletcher attends Day 1 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)

Method Man on Drink Champs. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Method Man onstage during Day 1 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)

Rapper Lady London attends 2024 Revolt World ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Lady London attends Day 1 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)

Ketanji Brown Jackson WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 20: Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on stage during the “Ketanji Brown Jackson on Lovely One: A Memoir” panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Atlantic)

Usher, Fat Joe and LL Cool at the BMAC Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Honoree of the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, Usher, Fat Joe, and Honoree of the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, LL COOL J attend Black Music Action Coalition’s 4th Annual BMAC GALA at The Beverly Hilton on September 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC))

Metro Boomin and Shaboozey CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 23: Metro Boomin and Shaboozey attend the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit Kickoff Party at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lupita poses for the camera. SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Lupita Nyong’o attends ‘The Wild Robot’ (Robot Salvaje) premiere during the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival at Teatro Victoria Eugenia on September 22, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

Doja Cat at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Victoria Monét enjoying her moment. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Victoria Monét (C) performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends HISTORYTalks. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kerry Washington attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

WILLOW at the GRAMMY Museum. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Willow Smith at the Spotlight: WILLOW at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)