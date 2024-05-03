HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Celebs Stun From Coast To Coast

From upscale galas and movie premieres, the stars were out and about this week.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Kelly Rowland attends Jhpiego Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

Celebrities definitely stepped out in style this week at galas, premieres, and invite-only events. 

In London, Lupita N’yongo dazzled at the photocall for the new film A Quiet Place, while stars such as Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Teyana Taylor strutted their stuff here in the states on red carpets across the country. Down in Atlanta, Quavo held an opening for his new restaurant V12, and Starz hosted a panel discussion for their hit show, BMF.

Check out these, and more star snaps of the week below:

