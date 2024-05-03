Star Gazing: Celebs Stun From Coast To Coast

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Kelly Rowland attends Jhpiego Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Celebrities definitely stepped out in style this week at galas, premieres, and invite-only events.

In London, Lupita N’yongo dazzled at the photocall for the new film A Quiet Place, while stars such as Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Teyana Taylor strutted their stuff here in the states on red carpets across the country. Down in Atlanta, Quavo held an opening for his new restaurant V12, and Starz hosted a panel discussion for their hit show, BMF.

Check out these, and more star snaps of the week below:

Lupita Nyong’o LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 01: Lupita Nyong’o attends the London Photocall for “A Quiet Place: Day One” at IET Building: Savoy Place on May 1, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Chlöe And Halle Bailey NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Halle and Chloe Bailey debut their partnership with Core Hydration® at the Refreshing Routines Event at Aire Ancient Baths on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Core Hydration)

Winston Duke LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Winston Duke attends the premiere of Universal Pictures “The Fall Guy” at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Spire Images)

GRAMMY-Nominated Trombone Shorty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MAY 01: Trombone Shorty helps cook at Raising Cane’s on May 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s)

Danai Gurira NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Danai Gurira attends Global Citizen NOW 2024 at Spring Studios on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Djimon Hounsou NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Djimon Hounsou attends Global Citizen NOW 2024 at Spring Studios on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Jon Batiste LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 01: Jon Batiste performs during the Louisville Urban League Derby Gala at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on May 01, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Alicia Keys attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Tiwa Savage LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 02: Tiwa Savage attends a special screening of “Water & Garri” at The Cinema at Selfridges on May 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Deborah Ayorinde LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 02: Deborah Ayorinde attends a special screening of “Water & Garri” at The Cinema at Selfridges on May 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Laverne Cox attends The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2024 King’s Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 King’s Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kelly Rowland and Ciara BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Kelly Rowland BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Kelly Rowland attends Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Ciara BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Ciara attends Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Boris Kodjoe BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Boris Kodjoe attends Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Lionel Richie NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Lionel Richie is seen at The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala event at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Quavo ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 02: Rapper Quavo attends the grand opening of V12 Restaurant & Sport Bar on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Joseline Hernandez ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 02: TV personality Joseline Hernandez attends the grand opening of V12 Restaurant & Sport Bar on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

T.I., Quavo and 2 Chainz ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 2: T.I., Quavo and 2 Chainz attend V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar Grand Opening Celebration at V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar on May 2, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Trevor Jackson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Trevor Jackson attends the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 02, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 02: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)

Demetrius Flenory Jr. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 02: Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)

Da’Vinchi ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 02: Da’Vinchi attends the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)