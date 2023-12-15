First Look: STARZ Unveils Photos For Season 3 Of Hit Drama Series, ‘BMF’

Courtesy of STARZ

Today, STARZ shared first look images of its hit drama series BMF and announced several new guest stars will join the growing list of high profile musicians and celebrities attached to the project. The third season premieres on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Marking his acting debut, Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones will play “Payne,” Saweetie will play “Keeya,”, and Cynthia Bailey will play “Gloria.” Also joining the third season are Bechir Sylvain, Taylor Sele, Kadianne Whyte, Ren King, Morgan Alexandria, Christopher B. Duncan, Cedric Martin. Sydney Mitchell and Laila D. Pruitt will return for season three in recurring roles.

Starring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and LaLa Anthony, BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, BMF alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series.

Take a peek at some first look photos from Season 3 below.

