HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Invest Fest, ‘Blink Twice’ Film Premiere, Sanaa Lathan, Meagan Good And More

From Atlanta to LA, Black celebrities made their presence felt with stylish outfits and exciting moments.
Star Gazing: Invest Fest, ‘Blink Twice’ Film Premiere, Sanaa Lathan, Meagan Good And More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Actress Lauren London speaks onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

This past week, Black celebrities made waves at high-profile events across the country, showcasing their influence and style. At Invest Fest in Atlanta, Lauren London exuded grace while Shannon Sharpe brought his signature charisma, and Drea and Lex P from the popular podcast Pour Minds mingled with fans. Over in New York, Zoe Kravitz dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film “Blink Twice,” effortlessly commanding attention with her bold fashion choices.

Meanwhile, the cast of “The Supremes at Earl’s All You Can Eat” brought their charm to Los Angeles, enjoying a lively premiere that highlighted the strong bond among the cast members. From business to film, these stars lit up the scene, turning every event into a memorable moment.

Here’s a closer look at their standout appearances this week.

TOPICS: 