Star Gazing: Invest Fest, ‘Blink Twice’ Film Premiere, Sanaa Lathan, Meagan Good And More

This past week, Black celebrities made waves at high-profile events across the country, showcasing their influence and style. At Invest Fest in Atlanta, Lauren London exuded grace while Shannon Sharpe brought his signature charisma, and Drea and Lex P from the popular podcast Pour Minds mingled with fans. Over in New York, Zoe Kravitz dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film “Blink Twice,” effortlessly commanding attention with her bold fashion choices.

Meanwhile, the cast of “The Supremes at Earl’s All You Can Eat” brought their charm to Los Angeles, enjoying a lively premiere that highlighted the strong bond among the cast members. From business to film, these stars lit up the scene, turning every event into a memorable moment.

Here’s a closer look at their standout appearances this week.

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at “Blink Twice” premiere. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the European Premiere of “Blink Twice” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, and Taye Diggs share a laugh. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, and Taye Diggs attend the “Forever” premiere presented by Terry McMillan at DGA Theater Complex on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Idris at the “Shifters” after party. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 21: Idris Elba attends the after party for the West End opening of “Shifters” at the National Portrait Gallery on August 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff poses with a smile. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Coco Gauff attends as Coco Gauff celebrates collaboration with American Eagle at an intimate dinner with Lola Tong, Olivia Ponton and more at Nine Orchard on August 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for American Eagle)

The cast and director of “The Deliverance” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 21: (L-R) Caleb McLaughlin, Lee Daniels, Anthony Jenkins, Andra Day, and Miss Lawrence attend The Deliverance ATL Tastemaker on August 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

Flau’jae Johnson, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 22: Flau’jae Johnson, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson speak onstage during Nightcap Summer Sessions at Buckhead Theatre on August 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka makes an appearance at TAG Heuer. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Naomi Osaka makes a pre-US Open 2024 appearance at TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Boutique on August 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

Pour Minds at Invest Fest 2024. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Lex P and Drea Nicole of Pour Minds attend Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” premiere in L.A. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Abigail Achiri, Uzo Aduba, Sanaa Lathan, Tati Gabrielle, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Kyanna Simone Simpson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on the red carpet. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe speaks on a panel during Invest Fest 2024. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Shannon Sharpe speaks on a panel during Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Lauren London at Invest Fest 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Actress Lauren London speaks onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Clipse perform in Chicago. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 24: Clipse perform onstage during Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party to celebrate Black-owned restaurants on Pepsi Dig In Day at DuSable Black History Museum on August 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Pepsi)