From Presidential Medals to Hollywood galas, Black stars were heralded for their extraordinary contributions this week.
Star Gazing: 82nd Annual Golden Globes, New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Kelly Rowland, Cardi B And More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Kelly Rowland attends the Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration at Cipriani Beverly Hills on January 04, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

This week was filled with standout moments celebrating Black stars across industries. President Joe Biden announced the 2025 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Denzel Washington, and others being honored for their remarkable contributions to society. Johnson’s philanthropic work and Washington’s decades-long advocacy for youth through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America cemented their legacy beyond their iconic careers.

In Palm Springs, the 36th International Film Awards spotlighted Colman Domingo, who received the Spotlight Award, Actor for his gripping performance in Sing Sing. The prestigious event kicked off the Palm Springs International Film Festival with a star-studded lineup. Meanwhile, Viola Davis was celebrated at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Golden Gala on Friday night, receiving the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award in a special prelude to Sunday’s 82nd Annual Golden Globes. The live broadcast featured appearances by Morris Chestnut, Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, and more, showcasing the range of Black talent in Hollywood today.

From high-profile honors to dazzling awards shows, let’s take a look at the Black stars in entertainment, sports, and activism who shined from coast to coast.

