Magic Johnson, Denzel Washington, Fannie Lou Hamer Honored With Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has announced the 2025 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, created in 1963 to recognize individuals whose work has profoundly shaped society, advanced American values, or contributed to global peace. Per a White House press statement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”
This year’s honorees include nineteen individuals whose influence spans sports, civil rights, arts, science, and global philanthropy. Among them are three groundbreaking Black leaders.
Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson has been celebrated not just for his electrifying career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he led the team to five championships, but also for his philanthropic efforts off the court. Through the Magic Johnson Foundation, he has championed healthcare, education, and economic development in underserved communities.
The late Fannie Lou Hamer, a fearless civil rights advocate, is being posthumously recognized for her pivotal role in America’s struggle for racial equality. As a founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the political establishment to include Black voices, ultimately paving the way for the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. Hamer’s uncompromising fight for justice continues to inspire generations of activists. Hamer was one of several individuals recognized posthumously, joining Robert F. Kennedy, Ashton Carter, and George W. Romney.
Denzel Washington, an actor whose career spans decades, has won two Academy Awards and earned widespread acclaim for his commitment to the craft. But Washington’s influence extends far beyond Hollywood. For over 25 years, he has served as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Other 2025 honorees include:
- José Andrés: Culinary innovator and founder of World Central Kitchen, providing relief in disaster-stricken regions.
- Bono: Legendary U2 frontman and activist against AIDS and poverty.
- Ashton Carter (posthumous): Former Secretary of Defense dedicated to national safety.
- Hillary Rodham Clinton: Former Secretary of State and the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party.
- Michael J. Fox: Acclaimed actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research.
- Tim Gill: Visionary entrepreneur and LGBTQI rights advocate.
- Jane Goodall: Renowned conservationist and primatologist.
- Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous): Former Attorney General and Senator committed to justice and equality.
- Ralph Lauren: Fashion icon and philanthropist.
- Lionel Messi: Soccer legend and humanitarian.
- Bill Nye: Science educator and environmental advocate.
- George W. Romney (posthumous): Former Michigan governor and advocate for public service.
- David M. Rubenstein: Philanthropist and supporter of cultural preservation.
- George Soros: Investor and global democracy advocate.
- George Stevens Jr.: Filmmaker and founder of the American Film Institute.
- Anna Wintour: Vogue editor and architect of the Met Gala.