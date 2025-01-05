Magic Johnson, Denzel Washington, Fannie Lou Hamer Honored With Presidential Medal of Freedom

(Photo by CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has announced the 2025 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, created in 1963 to recognize individuals whose work has profoundly shaped society, advanced American values, or contributed to global peace. Per a White House press statement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

This year’s honorees include nineteen individuals whose influence spans sports, civil rights, arts, science, and global philanthropy. Among them are three groundbreaking Black leaders.

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson has been celebrated not just for his electrifying career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he led the team to five championships, but also for his philanthropic efforts off the court. Through the Magic Johnson Foundation, he has championed healthcare, education, and economic development in underserved communities.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 4: Doris Hamer Richardson, niece of late civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom on her behalf from U.S. President Joe Biden in the East Room at the White House on January 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Biden is awarding 19 recipients with the nation’s highest civilian honor. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

The late Fannie Lou Hamer, a fearless civil rights advocate, is being posthumously recognized for her pivotal role in America’s struggle for racial equality. As a founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the political establishment to include Black voices, ultimately paving the way for the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965. Hamer’s uncompromising fight for justice continues to inspire generations of activists. Hamer was one of several individuals recognized posthumously, joining Robert F. Kennedy, Ashton Carter, and George W. Romney.

Denzel Washington, an actor whose career spans decades, has won two Academy Awards and earned widespread acclaim for his commitment to the craft. But Washington’s influence extends far beyond Hollywood. For over 25 years, he has served as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Other 2025 honorees include: