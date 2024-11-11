Star Gazing: 2024 Give Her FlowHers Gala, Victoria Monét, Mariah Carey And More

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Halle Bailey, GloRilla, and Chloe Bailey attend the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

During the last few days, many of our favorite Black stars strutted the red carpet and showed out at events across the globe. From Los Angeles to the historic streets of France, the last couple of days featured celebrities sporting some stylish outfits for the world to see.

In Los Angeles, the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala commenced, and it included appearances from Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Lady London, GloRilla, Saweetie, and several others. About an hour away, Mariah Carey kicked off her Christmas Time Tour kick off, which was the perfect performance to start the holiday season. The premiere of Wicked was also held on the West Coast, and Victoria Monét shined on the red carpet with her daughter Hazel. Normani, Karrueche Tran, Lena Waithe and more were in attendance, making it one of the must-see events for the entertainment industry.

Take a look at all the stars who were out and about this past week.

Sisterly love at the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Saweetie accepts an award at 2024 Give Her FlowHers gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Saweetie accepts an award at 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Andra Day in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Andra Day attends 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Lady London on stage at the Give Her FlowHers gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Lady London attends the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Cynthia Erivo at the L.A. premiere of ‘Wicked.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Karrueche Tran in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Karrueche Tran attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lena Waithe at the ‘Wicked’ premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Lena Waithe attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zuri Hall poses for a picture. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Zuri Hall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Normani arrives at the ‘Wicked’ red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Normani arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét share a smile. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

J. Lo on in front of the camera. US actress Jennifer Lopez attends Universal’s “Wicked” premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky attends A$AP Puma Takeover. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: A$AP Rocky attends A$AP Puma Takeover on November 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Mariah Carey kicks off her Christmas tour. HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

Ciara appears with Jennifer Hudson. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 7: Ciara appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on November 11, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times.

Kerry Washington and Brittney Griner at the ACLU SoCal Bill Of Rights Dinner. Kerry Washington, Brittney Griner at the ACLU SoCal Bill Of Rights Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on November 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Erykah Badu on stage. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 6: Erykah Badu performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on November 6, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

AJ and The Rock laugh it out. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock (R) with two time Heavy Weight Champion Anthony Joshua, who hosted a screening of Red One, with surprise appearance by the cast of the film, at Vue Westfield on November 06, 2024 in London, England. The screening was for Clean Herts Community, a giveback organisation he founded which supports the needs of local families in Watford, Hertfordshire and North London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)