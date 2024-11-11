HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 2024 Give Her FlowHers Gala, Victoria Monét, Mariah Carey And More

See the week’s best moments from red carpets, film premieres, and award celebrations.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Halle Bailey, GloRilla, and Chloe Bailey attend the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )
By Okla Jones

During the last few days, many of our favorite Black stars strutted the red carpet and showed out at events across the globe. From Los Angeles to the historic streets of France, the last couple of days featured celebrities sporting some stylish outfits for the world to see.

In Los Angeles, the 2024 Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala commenced, and it included appearances from Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Lady London, GloRilla, Saweetie, and several others. About an hour away, Mariah Carey kicked off her Christmas Time Tour kick off, which was the perfect performance to start the holiday season. The premiere of Wicked was also held on the West Coast, and Victoria Monét shined on the red carpet with her daughter Hazel. Normani, Karrueche Tran, Lena Waithe and more were in attendance, making it one of the must-see events for the entertainment industry.

Take a look at all the stars who were out and about this past week.

