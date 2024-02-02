Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At Fashion Shows And Film Premieres

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The film and television industry is back in full effect, award season is in full swing, and the stars have been out and about from coast to coast.

GRAMMY Weekend officially kicked off in Los Angeles, bringing all the who’s in the music business to Hollywood. Celebrities such as Coco Jones, Michael B. Jordan, SAINt JHN, and Janelle Monáe were in attendance at some of the pre-award show festivities, while Yvonne Orji and Mickey Guy could be seen at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on the other side of the country.

The Bob Marley biopic One Love premiered in Europe this past week, which actors like Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and Tosin Cole posing perfectly for the camera. Power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba also hit the red carpet in support of the life and legacy of Jamaica’s biggest icon.

Take a look at all the stars stepping out around the world.

SZA SZA at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at NeueHouse Hollywood. SZA at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Porter Billy Porter attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Billy Porter attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

Lashana Lynch Lashana Lynch attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Lashana Lynch attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Donald Glover Donald Glover attends the premiere of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre. US actor Donald Glover attends the premiere of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on January 31, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Michaela Coel British actress Michaela Coel attends the premiere of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre. British actress Michaela Coel attends the premiere of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” at the Weylin Brooklyn Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on January 31, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Jones Coco Jones attends GRAMMY Week Special Guest Artist Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Coco Jones attends GRAMMY Week Special Guest Artist Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SAINt JHN SAINt JHN attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: SAINt JHN attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN)

Ryan Destiny Ryan Destiny attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Ryan Destiny attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN)

Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Michael B. Jordan attends David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN)

Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe attend David Yurman High Jewelry Event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe attend David Yurman High Jewelry Event with Michael B. Jordan on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN)

Idris and Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Kingsley Ben-Adir Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love.” LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Sheila E. Sheila E. attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop” at Egyptian Theatre 6712 Hollywood Blvd. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Sheila E. attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop” at Egyptian Theatre 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, United States on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji Yvonne Orji attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Yvonne Orji attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Mickey Guyton attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

Star Jones Star Jones attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Star Jones attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

Samira Wiley Samira Wiley attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Samira Wiley attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

Sherri Shepherd Sherri Shepherd attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Sherri Shepherd attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

Tabitha Brown Tabitha Brown attends “Tabitha Brown In Conversation With Kalen Allen” at 92NY. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Tabitha Brown attends “Tabitha Brown In Conversation With Kalen Allen” at 92NY on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Jordin Sparks Jordin Sparks attends GRAMMY House xA Celebration of Women In The Mix at Rolling Greens On Mateo on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends GRAMMY House xA Celebration of Women In The Mix at Rolling Greens On Mateo on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

BIA BIA attends GRAMMY House xA Celebration of Women In The Mix at Rolling Greens On Mateo. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) BIA attends GRAMMY House xA Celebration of Women In The Mix at Rolling Greens On Mateo on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Holly Robinson Peete Holly Robinson Peete attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Holly Robinson Peete attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

Tamron Hall Tamron Hall attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Tamron Hall attends the 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)