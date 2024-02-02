HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At Fashion Shows And Film Premieres

From London to Los Angeles, the entertainment industry really strutted their stuff around town.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
The film and television industry is back in full effect, award season is in full swing, and the stars have been out and about from coast to coast.

GRAMMY Weekend officially kicked off in Los Angeles, bringing all the who’s in the music business to Hollywood. Celebrities such as Coco Jones, Michael B. Jordan, SAINt JHN, and Janelle Monáe were in attendance at some of the pre-award show festivities, while Yvonne Orji and Mickey Guy could be seen at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on the other side of the country.

The Bob Marley biopic One Love premiered in Europe this past week, which actors like Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and Tosin Cole posing perfectly for the camera. Power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba also hit the red carpet in support of the life and legacy of Jamaica’s biggest icon.

Take a look at all the stars stepping out around the world.