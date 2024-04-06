Star Gazing: See The Celebs Who Stepped Out In Style This Week

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Coast to coast, the celebrities of music, film and television came out to grab awards, hit the red carpet, or support a fellow colleague. The difference is—they looked great doing it.

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead and Netflix’s Good Times, all had red carpet celebrations this week, and stars such as J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Cree Summer, and Tisha Campbell, among others, showed up and showed out while the entire world was watching.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards also happened, and that event always brings out the best and biggest in the entertainment industry. Beyoncé, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jennifer Hudson, and SZA wore some stylish outfits, and set the tone for the new season.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

SZA HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ludacris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ludacris attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ravie B. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raven B. Varona attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Doechii LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lola Brooke LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lola Brooke attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jennifer Hudson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Hudson attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ice Spice LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Latto LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jessica Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jessica Betts attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

GloRilla LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) GloRilla attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Brent Faiyaz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brent Faiyaz attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Justine Skye LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justine Skye attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC, winners of the Landmark Award, pose in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Gunna HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Gunna poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/WireImage)

Marsai Martin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Marsai Martin attends the special screening for “Good Times” at Regal LA Live on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

Mickalene Thomas NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Mickalene Thomas attends MoMA’s Black Arts Council Benefit at MOMA on April 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Gayle Thomas NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Gayle King attends MoMA’s Black Arts Council Benefit at MOMA on April 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Billy Porter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Billy Porter attends The Williams Institute’s 2024 The Legacy Gala honoring Chuck Williams at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Olly Sholotan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Olly Sholotan attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

JoJo T. Gibbs LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: JoJo T. Gibbs attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Civil War” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic )

Tisha Campbell LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Tisha Campbell attends the special screening for “Good Times” at Regal LA Live on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

Cree Summer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Cree Summer attends the special screening for “Good Times” at Regal LA Live on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

J.B. Smoove LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: J.B. Smoove attends the special screening for “Good Times” at Regal LA Live on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

Crystal Renee Hayslett AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: Crystal Renee attends Keep It Positive Sweetie, LIVE! at Riverside EpiCenter on March 30, 2024 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

David Mann and Tamela Mann AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: David Mann and Tamela Mann attend Keep It Positive Sweetie, LIVE! at Riverside EpiCenter on March 30, 2024 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

DeVon Franklin AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: DeVon Franklin attends Keep It Positive Sweetie, LIVE! at Riverside EpiCenter on March 30, 2024 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)