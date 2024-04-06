HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: See The Celebs Who Stepped Out In Style This Week

From the iHeartRadio Music Awards to movie premiere celebrations, check out all the stars who made an appearance.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Okla Jones

Coast to coast, the celebrities of music, film and television came out to grab awards, hit the red carpet, or support a fellow colleague. The difference is—they looked great doing it.

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead and Netflix’s Good Times, all had red carpet celebrations this week, and stars such as J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin, Cree Summer, and Tisha Campbell, among others, showed up and showed out while the entire world was watching.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards also happened, and that event always brings out the best and biggest in the entertainment industry. Beyoncé, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jennifer Hudson, and SZA wore some stylish outfits, and set the tone for the new season.

Take a look at all the stars out and about.

