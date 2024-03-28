WATCH: Netflix Reveals Trailer For ‘Good Times’ Animated Reboot

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix revealed the trailer for the animated reboot of Norman Lear’s classic 70’s sitcom, Good Times.

The new trailer follows the latest generation of the Evans family through the lens of executive producer Seth MacFarlane and showrunner Ranada Shepard. Viewers will get a closer look into the story of cab driver Reggie and his wife Beverly, and their children Junior, Gret, and Dalvin. Set in one of Chicago’s last remaining housing projects, everyone finds out that keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family there’s more than enough to go around.

Good Times features an ensemble cast that includes J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, and Rashia Olayiwola. Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures Television developed the project, and Executive Producers include Lear, MacFarlane, Brent Miller, Curry, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, and Erica Huggins, with Sony Pictures Television produces.

The 10-episode season of Good Times premieres April 12 on Netflix.