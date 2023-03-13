Home · News

Star Gazing: Hollywood's Finest Showed Out For The 95th Annual Academy Awards

Check out the glamour and glee among past Oscar winners and current nominees as the stars aligned for the biggest night in Hollywood
Hollywood’s best and brightest dazzled on the biggest red carpet of awards season on Sunday as the 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Past winners and current nominees rubbed elbows upon arrival, with star sightings like Angela Bassett, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, and more embracing and greeting one another on their way into the event.

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at the stars that were spotted on the carpet, on the theatre floor, and backstage as The Academy awarded their picks for the best films and filmmakers of the year.

