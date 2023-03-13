Star Gazing: Hollywood’s Finest Showed Out For The 95th Annual Academy Awards

Hollywood’s best and brightest dazzled on the biggest red carpet of awards season on Sunday as the 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Past winners and current nominees rubbed elbows upon arrival, with star sightings like Angela Bassett, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, and more embracing and greeting one another on their way into the event.

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Take a look at the stars that were spotted on the carpet, on the theatre floor, and backstage as The Academy awarded their picks for the best films and filmmakers of the year.

Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Presenters, Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan are seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Rihanna HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry, Angela Bassett US actress Halle Berry and US actress Angela Bassett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Idris Elba HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tems HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey US singer and actress Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Nate Parker THE OSCARS® – The 95th Oscars® will air live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. (ABC)

Terrence J, Mikalah HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Terrance J and Mikalah Sultan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Samuel L. Jackson US actor Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Silva, Janelle Monáe HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Stephanie Silva and Janelle Monáe attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry, Danai Gurira US actor Brian Tyree Henry laughs during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Berry, Angela Bassett HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Halle Berry and Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Danai Gurira HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Brian Tyree Henry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zinzi Evans Coogler, Ryan Coogler THE OSCARS® – The 95th Oscars® will air live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. (ABC) Zinzi Coogler; Ryan Coogler