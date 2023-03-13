Rihanna Hits The Oscars Stage For First-Ever Performance Of ‘Lift Me Up’ 

R&B/pop icon Rihanna hit yet another new milestone on Sunday, performing her Best Original Song-nominated single “Lift Me Up” live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

On top of this being her first performance of the song, the event marked the first-ever Oscar nomination for the songstress. The single, anchored by chords from a West African instrument called the kora and written by Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler and Grammy Award-winning songstress Tems, was written as an in-film tribute to both the character of T’Challa and real-world tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With an introduction from Black Panther star Danai Gurira describing her song as a “tribute that speaks from the heart” and thanking Boseman for all his contributions in life, Rihanna appeared on the stage donning a rhinestone-accented top and matching pants that beautifully accented her growing baby bump. Accompanied by a string orchestra, pianist, and 8 backup singers, she delivered a crowd-moving performance of the song’s poignant lyrics about love, loss, and cherishing the life and memory of a dear loved one.

Rihanna was greeted with a standing ovation, led by her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, who was spotted in the crowd wearing a white tuxedo jacket and his signature braids.

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The starlet also stunned earlier in the evening, wearing a sheer and leather brown Alaia gown that showed off her belly as she greeted her fans and fellow nominees on the red carpet.