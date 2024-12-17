Exclusive: Simone I. Smith's SISMAS Event Is Now A National Holiday And We Were Invited To Celebrate

Simone I. Smith is unequivocally a “girl’s girl.”

“I always had the girlfriends growing up,” Smith tells me in a private space in Lower Manhattan. We talk right before the start of SISMAS, Smith’s annual holiday celebration to honor the beauty of sisterhood. The event, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 14, was filled with decor inspired by the Cowgirl theme (an homage to Cowboy Carter of course), including purple bandanas (her favorite color), floral arrangements and cowboy boots. I’d soon learn there’s no party like a SISMAS party.

“As I got older, I realize I have a really incredible group of sisters, of sister friends. And I love to gather. I love to have parties at my house. I’m the nucleus in the group that’s always bringing the girls together,” she says.

As we chat, Smith, wife to hip-hop legend LL Cool J and the brains behind Simone I. Smith Jewelry, gives a warm wave to a friend who approaches, assuring that she’ll come over after we finish our interview. “That girl right there, I met her in night school for gym,” she says. Some 40-years later, Smith and her gym class compatriot remain in touch. But this isn’t uncommon for the New York native. In fact, the room was full of quite a few sister-friends whom she’d known for many years, including her best friend, Misty, and long-time friend and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

SISMAS attendees were serious about their outfits, rocking cowboy hats, boots, denim and colorful fringe. One guest who was really in the “holiday cowgirl” spirit came equipped with spurs, lasso and a flask. The lady of the evening donned a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, patchwork denim suit, silk scarf and SISMAS earrings. These garments were not to be missed. Festivities for the evening included a talent show and a fashion show as well as opportunities for tons of singing and dancing. Shake away the day, month or all of 2024.

Due to the efforts of Smith and her team, SISMAS is officially a national holiday. Henceforth, National SISMAS Day will be celebrated on the second Saturday of December, commemorating the friendship of women across the U.S., bringing fetes like Smith’s shindig nationwide.

“My grandmother catered parties. She had prayer meetings at the house at least two, three times a week. So I grew up that way,” Smith says, noting that in addition to being highly influential, her grandmother was an Aries, just like her, making them even more closely aligned. She continues, reflecting on her propensity to host, “It’s a part of my DNA.”

Attending SISMAS felt like a warm embrace—literally and figuratively. Despite me formally knowing one person at the party, there wasn’t a stranger in the room. Smith’s family members, high school friends, business partners and collaborators filled the venue with joy and laughter. It felt like home—a safe space to twirl and to sing at the top of your lungs, whether or not you were in key. No judgment, SISMAS proved to be a place to be seen (and heard, if one so desires). This is a community of sisters that Simone I. Smith has built, which is indeed a form of service. And Smith considers being of service to others as a gift from God.

“When I think of sisterhood, I think of compassion. I think of prayer partners. You have those that you pray with. I think of loyalty, just always down for whatever.” Smith continues, reflecting on the unconditional nature of this bond. “You want people around you when things aren’t so great. I’m a 20-year cancer survivor, and when I was going through that, my girls were there.”

Smith adds, “It’s just a support system—sisterhood is a support system.”

Check out photos from SISMAS 2024 below.

