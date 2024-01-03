Step Into Sip N’ Slay Ghana’s All-White Extravaganza

Albert Chime

EveryStylishGirl founded by Nana Agyemang in 2016 has grown expansively over the years. The platform for women of color, particularly Black women in media was initially created for these marginalized individuals to network and also find work that aligns with their interests. Days ago ESG’s two-day creative summit that empowers women in fashion, beauty, and media Sip N’ Slay was hosted in Accra, Ghana, at the premier Sandbox Beach Club. “The recent event was truly surreal for me,”Agyemang tells ESSENCE.com. “Our conference opens doors for creatives seeking to grow their networks in Africa and across the diaspora,” she adds. This is the third time the event has been hosted in Ghana. The theme which consisted of a request for guests to wear all-white did not disappoint. Intricate shades of ivory and cream and gold statement jewelry ensued.

EveryStylishGirl

Each attendee’s modern take on an all-white look led to an assortment of distinctive outfits. Agyemang’s look from Kilentar consisted of a cowrie shell bralette paired with a tiered skirt with ruffled hems. Other women opted to wear dresses with an array of stunning details like a gown made of a ribbed light knit material with ruffled sleeves. We also spotted an off-the-shoulder mini dress with a ruched bottom and a dress with cutouts at the bust and upper body.

One look was strikingly simple: a cropped tank top and a skirt with gold waist beads and gold shoes to match. Another was a denim-centric outfit worn with a tank top tied at the front, a box-shaped bag, and white sandals.

EveryStylishGirl

“A year ago, my creative director Demi Balogun and I envisioned an all-white beach summit at the premier Sandbox Beach Club in Accra during Detty December. While Mykonos and Dubai images flood our feeds, the beauty of Sandbox Beach Club and Ghana deserves more attention,” Agyemang said. “Sandbox served as the backdrop for our successful Sip N’ Slay Ghana, bringing creatives together over two days to foster sisterhood, meditate with R&R Luxury’s Wellness Fest, affirm 2024 goals, and experience the strength of our community.”

The event honored influential Black women like actress Jackie Appiah, Valerie Obaze, daughter of Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo, and influencer Vanessa Gyimah. Day one of the event Agyemang hosted an immersive workshop with speaker sessions and day two was a VIP wellness experience with a beachside pilates class and a panel focused on women’s career success entitled “Empowering Black Entrepreneurs: The Path to Success.”

The next Sip N’ Slay is set to be in New York City during Black Business Month in August. More information will be shared on everystylishgirl.com. Keep scrolling for the best looks at Sip N’ Slay Ghana.

