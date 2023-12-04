Bridging The Gap: Empowering The African Diaspora For Investments In Ghana

Ghana, Central, village with wooden fishing boats on the Atlantic Ocean

From emerging as a focal point for reconstruction efforts to bridging the gaps between local populations and the diaspora, navigating travel and investment in African nations such as Ghana demands an approach that prioritizes empowerment. It is crucial to steer away from the conventional ideas of travel solely for “enjoyment,” and instead emphasize contributions that actively fuel the development of these countries.

Visitors traveling throughout the African diaspora play a crucial role in shaping Africa’s future growth, contributing not just through financial remittances but also by actively engaging in, understanding, appreciating, and preserving the local culture. President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo highlights the inherent connection that can strengthen the bond between the diaspora and Africa. According to the Diaspora magazine Addo notes that “the objective behind establishing the office at the Presidency, emphasizes the importance the government places on the contributions of the diaspora communities and visitors to the economy as well as promoting social cohesion for a better future.”

As December approaches, events, festivals, and concerts will continue to abound in Ghana and other African countries. Our music remains in our veins, and members of the African diaspora and global communities connect to the continent and the country that has served as home to many. This is a reminder that Ghana’s contributions have undoubtedly been a pillar of development to the continent as a whole.

Sending money back home is a relatable experience that seems to unite many in the diaspora and is deeply embedded in our culture of community, Ubuntu – “I am because we are.”As someone who shares in this dual responsibility, Lorraine Wright-Boateng, a strategic advisor specializing in comprehensive guidance for property investment and business expansion in Ghana, says, “bridging the gap between the Ghanaian Diaspora and Ghana namely in the space of business and investment opportunities is my main driver. As someone who lives in both the UK and Ghana, I understand the importance of staying connected to both countries. I want to help others build and maintain their connection with both countries.”

For diaspora communities juggling the numerous challenges of their everyday lives within the global economic crisis, is yet only a small portion of the bigger picture. It involves recognizing that amidst our struggles, there are still individuals less fortunate than us, compelling us to stand alongside them.

However, conscious exploration extends beyond mere remittance; it necessitates a commitment to sustainable investment in African nations such as Ghana to actively contribute to their progress. A New York Times report articulates this imperative: “As the world grays, Africa blooms.” This assertion underscores the growing significance of the ties that connect us to the continent, making our contributions more vital than ever.

“Diasporans can respectfully connect with places like Ghana by understanding and appreciating Ghanaian culture,” says Wright-Boateng. “Networking events are a great way to learn about the dynamics of Ghanaian culture, especially if you have not been in touch with the country for a while.”

We all have a role to play, but it must be an impactful one that seeks solidarity in uniting its people at home and abroad, similar to Wright-Boateng’s efforts. “I have invested in Ghana by liaising with local partners to help me navigate the businesses and better understand them. This has given me an advantage in the market and helped me build successful relationships with my partners,” she continues. “This is true for my Uber and salon businesses. In addition, I have invested in Grow For Me, a Ghanaian agricultural technology company. Grow For Me provides farmers with access to information and resources to help them increase their yields and profits. I believe that agriculture is a key sector of the Ghanaian economy, and I am committed to supporting Ghanaian farmers.”

Wright-Boateng also says it’s also helpful to leverage diaspora networks like GUBA (Grow Unite Build Africa) and events like Beyond the Return in Ghana. The government has also established the Diaspora Affairs Office to cater to the needs of diasporans and engage in investment activities. “The creation of the Diaspora Affairs Bureau signals the strong commitment of the Government of Ghana to support effective migration management through diaspora dialogue” says Dyane Epstein, IOM Ghana Chief of Mission, IOM.

As Kwame Nkrumah once said, “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” The impact of our cultural awakening on the continent for years to come is a decision we all must make, fostering a stronger connection between the diaspora and Africa for a brighter future for all. “We face neither East nor West; we face forward,” making important engagement with the continent that will help with its development.