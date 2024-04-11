10 Sexy Photos Of Usher Through The Years

When you think of Usher, you immediately can recall his timeless R&B songs, out-of-this-world dancing abilities, and rock-hard abs. Since the early 1990s, Usher has dominated the music industry and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon, as he’s coming off the heels of his sold-out Las Vegas residency and legendary Super Bowl half-time performance. For his May/June cover, he recently sat down with our senior lifestyle editor, Victoria Uwumarogie, to discuss his decades-long career and enviable physique and dish on his coveted workout routine. “I make it a practice to wake up every morning at six or seven o’clock, no matter where I am,” he says to Uwumarogie. “I have a few places that I go that reserve a back corner for me, where nobody notices. And typically, in these rooms, it’s pretty dark—so you don’t really see who’s there until they turn the lights up, and people realize, ‘Oh, wait a minute, is that who I think it is?’”

Many wonder how he keeps going as a seasoned performer. The answer is straightforward: he loves and feels incredibly connected to his fans. “I think there’s a connection I feel to my audience, and a connection to the people, that’s based on my service to them,” he shared. “I want to make certain that they know I’m committed to serving this art. I’m committed to working to make certain that you feel gratified, for the time that you decide to share with me.”

One thing for certain: Usher prides himself on being the consummate performer, father, partner, and, yes, sex symbol. Check out some of the hottest photos of the superstar.

