10 Sexy Photos Of Damson Idris

I am sure women salivate when Damson Idris is mentioned; I know I am one of them.
Aside from being one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and respected actors, he’s also among the hottest. With defined cheekbones, a mysterious aura, a slim physique, and rich, browned skin, he’s the one, not the two. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned he would be gracing our Men’s May/June issue as our cover star.
In our recent cover story, writer Kory Jarvis eloquently describes his humble and private essence, which many would argue makes him so sexy. “Across from me, Idris is confident, with a charisma that reminds you of the Old Hollywood greats he speaks of with admiration. He has Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Denzel Washington on his Mount Rushmore actors. He says he learns from their roles, their lives, and their ability to maintain a semblance of peace and privacy while navigating a legendary career,” Jarvis said of the breakout star.
Idris isn’t blind and knows of his desirability, “But I’m beautiful. If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair,” he said during his recent interview.
Although he knows of his good looks, he chooses to remain humble. “The biggest life lesson I’ve learned is to remain humble. I love the saying, “The giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing.” Humility is such an important thing that can take humans far,” Idris stated.
While he’s humble about himself, we don’t have to be! Enjoy ten sexy images of Idris below.
Idris, won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series NAACP award for his riveting performance in Snowfall during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Idris attended the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week back in February 2024.
Idris looked dapper when he attended the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Idris stunned us all when he attended the Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England.
What a beautiful chocolate man? Idris attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
Idris sported Marni sunglasses, a sanakeskin shirt and black trousers outside the Marni show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.
Idris attended our very own 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Damson Idris attended for the Hood By Air fashion show at 2 Surrey Street on July 01, 2021 in London, England.
Idris attended the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award Party ahead of the 2020 EE BAFTAs at The Standard London on January 22, 2020 in London, England.
Idris attended the Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England.