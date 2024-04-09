HomeLifestyle

10 Sexy Photos Of Damson Idris

Our May/June cover star radiates on and off the screen, as he’s rightfully considered one of the sexiest men alive.
Damson Idris at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
I am sure women salivate when Damson Idris is mentioned; I know I am one of them.

Aside from being one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and respected actors, he’s also among the hottest. With defined cheekbones, a mysterious aura, a slim physique, and rich, browned skin, he’s the one, not the two. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned he would be gracing our Men’s May/June issue as our cover star.

In our recent cover story, writer Kory Jarvis eloquently describes his humble and private essence, which many would argue makes him so sexy. “Across from me, Idris is confident, with a charisma that reminds you of the Old Hollywood greats he speaks of with admiration. He has Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Denzel Washington on his Mount Rushmore actors. He says he learns from their roles, their lives, and their ability to maintain a semblance of peace and privacy while navigating a legendary career,” Jarvis said of the breakout star. 

Idris isn’t blind and knows of his desirability, “But I’m beautiful. If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair,” he said during his recent interview. 

Although he knows of his good looks, he chooses to remain humble. “The biggest life lesson I’ve learned is to remain humble. I love the saying, “The giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing.” Humility is such an important thing that can take humans far,” Idris stated. 

While he’s humble about himself, we don’t have to be! Enjoy ten sexy images of Idris below. 

