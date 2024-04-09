10 Sexy Photos Of Damson Idris

Damson Idris at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

I am sure women salivate when Damson Idris is mentioned; I know I am one of them.

Aside from being one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and respected actors, he’s also among the hottest. With defined cheekbones, a mysterious aura, a slim physique, and rich, browned skin, he’s the one, not the two. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned he would be gracing our Men’s May/June issue as our cover star.

In our recent cover story, writer Kory Jarvis eloquently describes his humble and private essence, which many would argue makes him so sexy. “Across from me, Idris is confident, with a charisma that reminds you of the Old Hollywood greats he speaks of with admiration. He has Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Denzel Washington on his Mount Rushmore actors. He says he learns from their roles, their lives, and their ability to maintain a semblance of peace and privacy while navigating a legendary career,” Jarvis said of the breakout star.

Idris isn’t blind and knows of his desirability, “But I’m beautiful. If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair,” he said during his recent interview.

Although he knows of his good looks, he chooses to remain humble. “The biggest life lesson I’ve learned is to remain humble. I love the saying, “The giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing.” Humility is such an important thing that can take humans far,” Idris stated.

While he’s humble about himself, we don’t have to be! Enjoy ten sexy images of Idris below.

01 01 He’s An Award-Winning Actor! Idris, won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series NAACP award for his riveting performance in Snowfall during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Damson Idris, winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for “Snowfall,” poses in the press room during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

02 02 A Model! Idris attended the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week back in February 2024. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Damson Idris attends the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week – February 2024: The Shows on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

03 03 A Fashion Icon! Idris looked dapper when he attended the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 14: Damson Idris attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

04 04 A Stunner! Idris stunned us all when he attended the Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Damson Idris attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

05 05 Looking Summery! What a beautiful chocolate man? Idris attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Damson Idris attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

06 06 A Trendy Heartthrob! Idris sported Marni sunglasses, a sanakeskin shirt and black trousers outside the Marni show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Damson Idris wears Marni sunglasses, a sanakeskin shirt and black trousers outside the Marni show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

07 07 A Fine Black Man Who Supports Black Women! Idris attended our very own 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Damson Idris attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

08 08 A Man Who Loves All Black Everything! Damson Idris attended for the Hood By Air fashion show at 2 Surrey Street on July 01, 2021 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Damson Idris arrives for the Hood By Air fashion show at 2 Surrey Street on July 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by GC Images/GC Images)

09 09 A Fine London Bloke! Idris attended the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award Party ahead of the 2020 EE BAFTAs at The Standard London on January 22, 2020 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: Damson Idris attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award Party ahead of the 2020 EE BAFTAs at The Standard London on January 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EE)