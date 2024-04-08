Let’s Toast: Teyana Taylor And Damson Idris Team Up To Launch Hennessy’s Newest “Made For More” Campaign

Hennessy

Today, Hennessy launches its new campaign, ‘Made for more,’ starring multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor and Snowfall’s Damson Idris. Exploring the infinite possibilities the versatile spirit offers, the campaign features five off-beat mixing films and five cocktails, showing how any drink or occasion can easily be made ‘more’ when you add Hennessy. To help shake up perceptions, showcase the mixability of the cognac, and introduce a new, lighter, brighter, fresher visual world for the brand, Hennessy enrolled creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

Hennessy is known to partner with cultural icons and characters to personify the multi-faceted nature of the brand. So it made sense that the brand connected with Taylor and Idris, who both embody the sense of effortlessness to star in the campaign. Wearing many hats as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and choreographer, Taylor seamlessly channels her style and unforgettable presence while mixing her cocktails. “One time, for the love of all things anew, and we all love new things. With that being said, I’m super excited to embark upon this journey with my favorite Cognac, Hennessy. Destination: fresh, bright, and invigorating, like any good cocktail should be.”

Idris shows his charming and witty side in the campaign. He says about working with the brand, “The chance to work with such an iconic brand was one I just couldn’t say no to. When I think of Hennessy, I think of my three older brothers and amazing memories. The visuals are stylish, the films are fun, it’s magic. It’s cinema.”

The five films, shot by acclaimed director Andreas Nilsson, who directs iconic ads and music videos, spotlight the celebrities as they put Hennessy twists on various mixology staples such as the margarita, mojito, and highball. “Damson Idris and Teyana Taylor are two exploding artists, and I wanted to ensure we captured their essence. Even when he’s playing, Damson exudes style! And Teyana is just the epitome of cool. I think these qualities shine through in spades and fit perfectly with this new direction for Hennessy.”

Accompanying iconic visuals are captured by the highly accomplished photographer Micaiah Carter – who was featured in Saatchi Gallery’s The New Black Vangard – bringing his experience of fashion and street photography to help reintroduce the brand. With the imagery rolling out worldwide in cities such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin that celebrate the finished drinks, Carter comments, “Partnering with Hennessy and W+K for this campaign alongside Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris has inspired me immensely. Together, we’ve created immersive worlds that seamlessly blend culture with the essence of Hennessy. It’s a collaboration that visually captivates and resonates deeply with the spirit of this next era. I’m truly honored to have brought this vision to life. It is one of my favorite collaborations yet.” The campaign launches globally today and will pop up during the festival season, with dedicated spaces, starting with the Dreamville Festival.