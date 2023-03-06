Home · Fashion

Red Carpet Looks You Missed Over The Weekend

From the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards to the American Black Film Festival Honors — see all the red carpet looks from the weekend of March 3-5.
By Essence Fashion ·

We’re currently almost at the finishline for red-carpet season. As we anticipate the Oscar’s this weekend, let’s take a look back at some of the red-carpet looks we missed over the weekend of March3-5. On March 4th, the biggest (and coolest) names in the film industry gathered in Santa Monica for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, to celebrate the best in independent film making. And as you know red-carpets are our specialty, there were so many good looks. From emerging fashion it girl Taylor Russell wearing a custom Loewe iteration of a SS22′ look, to Gabrielle Union-Wade in a sparkling, sequined purple Gucci blazer dress — the blue carpet was quite fun. Everyone’s favorite teacher (on tv) Quinta Brunson represented for Black desingers on the carpet, wearing a feathered yellow gown by Aliétte.

Rounding out the weekend were the American Black Film Festival Honors, also in LA, on sunday March 5th. The night, dedicated to celebrating Black excellence in Hollywood, brought out some of our favorite legneds and stars. Stars like Kerry Washington, Lynn Whitfield, Janelle Monáe, and Jonathan Majors. Kerry Washington stole the night wearing an archival Marc Bouwer rouged, red dress that not only was stunning, but get this — was once worn by the Whitney Houston.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Taylor Russell attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: (L-R) Charles D. King, Kerry Washington, Nicole Friday, Lynn Whitfield, and Janelle Monáe attend the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

See all the red carpet looks from this past weekend.

