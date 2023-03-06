Red Carpet Looks You Missed Over The Weekend

We’re currently almost at the finishline for red-carpet season. As we anticipate the Oscar’s this weekend, let’s take a look back at some of the red-carpet looks we missed over the weekend of March3-5. On March 4th, the biggest (and coolest) names in the film industry gathered in Santa Monica for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, to celebrate the best in independent film making. And as you know red-carpets are our specialty, there were so many good looks. From emerging fashion it girl Taylor Russell wearing a custom Loewe iteration of a SS22′ look, to Gabrielle Union-Wade in a sparkling, sequined purple Gucci blazer dress — the blue carpet was quite fun. Everyone’s favorite teacher (on tv) Quinta Brunson represented for Black desingers on the carpet, wearing a feathered yellow gown by Aliétte.

Rounding out the weekend were the American Black Film Festival Honors, also in LA, on sunday March 5th. The night, dedicated to celebrating Black excellence in Hollywood, brought out some of our favorite legneds and stars. Stars like Kerry Washington, Lynn Whitfield, Janelle Monáe, and Jonathan Majors. Kerry Washington stole the night wearing an archival Marc Bouwer rouged, red dress that not only was stunning, but get this — was once worn by the Whitney Houston.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Taylor Russell attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: (L-R) Charles D. King, Kerry Washington, Nicole Friday, Lynn Whitfield, and Janelle Monáe attend the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

See all the red carpet looks from this past weekend.

Kerry Washington At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Kerry Washington attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Javicia Leslie At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Javicia Leslie attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Jonathan Majors attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Elise Neal At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Elise Neal attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Janelle Monáe At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Lynn Whitfield At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Lynn Whitfield attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Yvonne Orji At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Yvonne Orji attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Meagan Good At American Black Film Festival Honors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Meagan Good attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Quinta Brunson At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Russell At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Taylor Russell attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Gabrielle Union attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Dwyane Wade attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylour Paige At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Taylour Paige attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mike Colter At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Mike Colter attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gbemisola Ikumelo At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Gbemisola Ikumelo attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nikyatu Jusu At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Nikyatu Jusu attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jeremy Pope attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: (L-R) Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Ayo Edebiri attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Regina Hall At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler At The Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)