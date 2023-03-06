Inside The American Black Film Festival Honors

The 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors took place over the weekend, honoring acclaimed artists alongside rising stars in the interest of creating a spirit of mutual appreciation amongst multiple generations of talent in Hollywood.
Emmy Award-Winning producer, director and actor Kerry Washington and two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance each received the Excellence in the Arts Award, Oscar nominated producer Charles D. King received the Industry Leadership Award, and Grammy-nominated artist and actor Janelle Monáe received the Renaissance Award.
For her contributions to classic Black cinema with her enduring southern gothic family mystery Eve’s Bayou, writer and director Kasi Lemmons was rewarded with the Classic Cinema Award.
Take a look inside the star-studded awards ceremony featuring appearances from some of the top stars of Black Hollywood across generations below:
Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors
Janelle Monáe, Yvonne Orji
Victoria Rowell, Malinda Williams
Harold Perrineau, Corteon Moore
Jeff Friday, Nicole Friday, Kerry Washington, Courtney B. Vance, Charles D. King
