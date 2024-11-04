7 Sweet Photos Of Quincy Jones With His Children Over The Years

Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones during Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for Disney Consumer Products)

The legend Quincy Jones has left the world in mourning. The prolific songwriter, arranger, and producer has passed away at the seasoned age of 91. According to a statement shared by his rep, Arnold Robinson, the record producer died surrounded by his loving family in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles.

His family shared the news of his passing in a joint statement now circulating online.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones was a doting father and left behind seven children with whom he had tight-knit relationships. They include Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31. The producer is also survived by his grandchildren Isaiah Jones Koenig, Quincy Renzo Delight Jones IV, and Nea Jones. Jones was married three times and had his kids with five different women.

“He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly,” the family continued in their statement. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy that were the essence of his being were shared with the world through all that he created.”

Quincy was vocal about how important fatherhood was to him and how he’s had to course correct to build loving relationships with his kids.

In a 2018 Facebook celebrating Father’s Day, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote, “Never underestimate your role in your kid’s lives… I learned that a bit later in my life, but I’m so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!!”

Jones is the type of father who didn’t like to miss a beat–he would write personalized birthday messages to each of his children on Instagram to celebrate them. Just a few days before his passing, he wished Martina a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜,” he wrote.

The kids also gushed over their father, writing heartfelt birthday messages to him on Instagram. In 2023, Kenya penned a message to her dad, wishing him a happy 90th birthday.

“Being your daughter, witnessing you, loving you and being loved by you is the most precious, unwavering gift. I love you I love you I love you eternally. Happy birthday ❤️ 90 ❤️” she wrote.

Martina was also fond of her father. When he turned 91 in March, she showed appreciation to Jones for the joy he brought into her life.

“Awwww this beautiful human being turns 91 today or maybe as he said we can flip it to 19 … basically age is nothing but a number right? Happy Birthday as I’m humbled to be able to call you “D” ❤️ Saying the words “I love you “ don’t seem to be enough as you fill my heart with such joy that I can’t explain it … my world is a better place with you in it . Thank you for being you … Love always your “Lovebug, Ladybird and Kittycat” aka Bina,” her caption read.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner died before he could receive an honorary Academy Award later this month. The producer had an indelible influence on American music that will live beyond him. Jones has an endless catalog of hits he produced throughout the span of his career with some of the biggest stars in the world. The icon was behind Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album and has collaborated with the likes of Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles to name a few.

His children will miss him indefinitely, but he has left a permanent mark of love in their hearts. Scroll to see some fond memories of them throughout the years.

01 01 Martina Jones And Quincy Jones Martina Jones and her father attended the Nancy Reynolds Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, November 13, 1991. In 1967, Quincy married Swedish model Ulla Andersson. The couple welcomed their daughter, Martina, on Nov. 1, 1966. Her parents split in 1974, and she went to live with her mother in Sweden but always stayed connected with her father. American actress Martina Jones and her father, music executive Quincy Jones attend the Nancy Reynolds Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, November 13, 1991. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 Rachel Jones In 1991 Quincy Jones is congratulated by his two daughters, Rachel and Tina, upon receiving Grammy Awards in 1991. In July 23, 1963, Quincy welcomed daughter Rachel with dancer Carol Reynolds due to a brief affair. Rachel decided to not follow her father into show business, but instead, she attended the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999 and now owns a holistic mobile veterinary practice in Los Angeles and New York. American composer and producer Quincy Jones is congratulated by his two daughters, Rachel (L) and Tina, upon receiving Grammy Awards. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

03 03 Jolie Jones Levine and Quincy Jones American actress Jolie Jones and her father, music executive Quincy Jones attend the ninth annual United Negro Fund Parade of Stars Telethon at Chasen’s Restaurant, Beverly Hills, California, November 21, 1988. Jolie is Quincy’s oldest daughter, as she was born Oct. 4, 1953, with first wife Jeri Caldwell, before divorcing in 1966. American actress Jolie Jones and her father, music executive Quincy Jones attend the ninth annual United Negro Fund Parade of Stars Telethon at Chasen’s Restaurant, Beverly Hills, California, November 21, 1988. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 Quincy Delight Jones III and Quincy Jones Quincy Jones and his son Quincy Jones III during Dom Perignon Celebration for Forest Whitaker – February 27, 2007 at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, United States. Quincy welcomed his second child with Andersson, his only son on Dec. 23, 1968. He also decided to follow his dad into the music industry, as a rapper and producer. Quincy Jones and son Quincy Jones III during Dom Perignon Celebration for Forest Whitaker – February 27, 2007 at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

05 05 Kidada Ann Jones and Quincy Jones Quincy Jones hugs his daughter Kidada Jones as they arrive at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 16, 1996 in Beverly Hills, California. Kidada Jones was born on March 22, 1974 to Quincy Jones and third wife Peggy Lipton. She’s known as a socialite, designer, and IT girl. BEVERLY HILLS- DECEMBER 16: Quincy Jones hugs his daughter Kidada Jones as they arrive at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 16, 1996 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images)

06 06 Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones Siblings Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones, with Quincy Jones attend Sony’s 39th annual Grammy Awards party at the Manhattan Center, New York, New York, February 26, 1997. Rashida, ended up becoming a successful actress, appearing in various TV shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca, #BlackAF and various films like, I Love You, Man and The Social Network. She also wrote and produced Toy Story 4. Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones have a close relationship and in 2018, she created a documentary about him called Quincy on Netflix, and it won the 2019 Grammy Award for best music film. From left, American siblings Rashida Jones & Kidada Jones, with their father, music executive Quincy Jones attend Sony’s 39th annual Grammy Awards party at the Manhattan Center, New York, New York, February 26, 1997. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)