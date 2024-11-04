HomeLifestyle

7 Sweet Photos Of Quincy Jones With His Children Over The Years

The prolific producer who worked with some of the world's biggest stars is survived by seven children who will miss him dearly. 
Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones during Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for Disney Consumer Products)
By Elizabeth Ayoola and Dominique Fluker ·

The legend Quincy Jones has left the world in mourning. The prolific songwriter, arranger, and producer has passed away at the seasoned age of 91. According to a statement shared by his rep, Arnold Robinson, the record producer died surrounded by his loving family in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles.

His family shared the news of his passing in a joint statement now circulating online. 

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones was a doting father and left behind seven children with whom he had tight-knit relationships. They include Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31. The producer is also survived by his grandchildren Isaiah Jones Koenig, Quincy Renzo Delight Jones IV, and Nea Jones. Jones was married three times and had his kids with five different women. 

“He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly,” the family continued in their statement. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy that were the essence of his being were shared with the world through all that he created.”

Quincy was vocal about how important fatherhood was to him and how he’s had to course correct to build loving relationships with his kids. 

In a 2018 Facebook celebrating Father’s Day, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote, “Never underestimate your role in your kid’s lives… I learned that a bit later in my life, but I’m so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!!”

Jones is the type of father who didn’t like to miss a beat–he would write personalized birthday messages to each of his children on Instagram to celebrate them. Just a few days before his passing, he wished Martina a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜,” he wrote. 

The kids also gushed over their father, writing heartfelt birthday messages to him on Instagram. In 2023, Kenya penned a message to her dad, wishing him a happy 90th birthday. 

“Being your daughter, witnessing you, loving you and being loved by you is the most precious, unwavering gift. I love you I love you I love you eternally. Happy birthday ❤️ 90 ❤️” she wrote. 

Martina was also fond of her father. When he turned 91 in March, she showed appreciation to Jones for the joy he brought into her life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4g7ygMv5O-/?img_index=1

“Awwww this beautiful human being turns 91 today or maybe as he said we can flip it to 19 … basically age is nothing but a number right? Happy Birthday as I’m humbled to be able to call you “D” ❤️ Saying the words “I love you “ don’t seem to be enough as you fill my heart with such joy that I can’t explain it … my world is a better place with you in it . Thank you for being you … Love always your “Lovebug, Ladybird and Kittycat” aka Bina,” her caption read.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner died before he could receive an honorary Academy Award later this month. The producer had an indelible influence on American music that will live beyond him. Jones has an endless catalog of hits he produced throughout the span of his career with some of the biggest stars in the world. The icon was behind Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album and has collaborated with the likes of Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles to name a few.

His children will miss him indefinitely, but he has left a permanent mark of love in their hearts. Scroll to see some fond memories of them throughout the years.

