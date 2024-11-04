Quincy Jones, Iconic Producer And Entertainment Staple, Dies At 91

Quincy Jones at TIFF in 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Quincy Jones, a towering figure in the music and entertainment industry, passed away peacefully on Sunday at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the 28-time Grammy winner’s publicist Arnold Robinson, said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Born on March 14, 1933, in Chicago, Quincy Delight Jones was raised in a tumultuous environment marked by the Great Depression and his mother’s mental illness. At age 11, his discovery of an upright piano at a local recreation center in Bremerton, Washington, became the pivotal moment that redirected his life from one of petty crime to a career in music. He eventually mastered the trumpet and, by 14, was performing in jazz clubs with a young Ray Charles, a partnership that showcased his boundless talent and set the stage for a remarkable career.

Jones’ journey began in earnest as he played trumpet in Lionel Hampton’s band at age 19 and expanded as he worked alongside legendary jazz figures like Dizzy Gillespie. By the 1960s, he had transitioned into film scoring, earning three Academy Award nominations in 1968 and 1969 for his work on The Slender Thread, In Cold Blood, and The Pawnbroker, breaking barriers as one of the first Black composers in Hollywood. His groundbreaking role as the first Black musical director of the Academy Awards in 1971 cemented his status as a pioneer.

Despite severe health challenges in the 1970s, including two life-threatening brain aneurysms that left him unable to play trumpet, Jones remained undeterred. He went on to compose the iconic themes for The Bill Cosby Show, Sanford and Son, and the Emmy-winning Roots.

Most notably, Quincy’s career reached its zenith in the 1980s when he partnered with Michael Jackson, producing Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Thriller alone secured eight Grammy Awards and became a cultural touchstone that transformed the music industry. In 1985, Jones organized and produced the star-studded “We Are the World,” which raised millions for famine relief in Africa and earned three Grammy Awards. His work continued to influence the industry, from producing Sinatra’s L.A. Is My Lady to overseeing Miles Davis’ final album.

Known for his relentless versatility, Jones was the first African American to hold an executive position at a major record label, served as a film and TV producer—helming hits like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—and co-produced the 1985 and 2023 film versions of The Color Purple.

A devoted father, Jones’ personal life was rich with complexities, including three marriages and seven children, among them actresses Kidada and Rashida Jones. His autobiography Q detailed his extraordinary journey, from the gang-filled streets of Chicago to the pinnacle of global acclaim, marked by both triumphs and challenges.

The iconic entertainer leaves behind an unparalleled legacy, bridging music, film, and television, and inspiring generations to come. His contributions to the arts and philanthropy continue to resonate, underscoring the indelible mark left by an extraordinary man whose story will remain a testament to resilience and innovation.