Tiffany & Co.

Pharrell and Tiffany & Co. have announced the third launch phase of their collaborative collections.

Entitled the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection, this launch features Tahitian pearl designs and a new expression, Titan Setting, which features an inventive prongless diamond setting.

The collection’s third launch phase is an apt continuation of the second phase, which previously introduced freshwater pearl designs to the offering. “A darker counterpart to the luminous freshwater pearl styles that debuted last year, the new styles featuring Tahitian pearls further underscore Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to crafting exceptional jewelry using precious materials and uplifting the world’s most celebrated artists,” shared Tiffany & Co. in a statement.

In a WWD interview, the artist, designer and multi-hyphenate shared the following on the latest Titan collection: “This iteration expanded on the concept of Titan and the sea. We used design to give the illusion of floating. Tahitian pearls are exceptional! There are no two that are alike. I love the depth of their color; they are gray but also can appear green or purple,” he shared. “Also, the fact that they spend at least 18 months in saltwater before being used makes each piece so much more special,” Pharrell added.

In matters of creativity, the new Titan Setting designs reflect Pharrell’s visionary ethos in designs that uplift the magnificence of Tiffany diamonds. The Titan Setting features a Floeting platform which elevates the diamond above the setting–notably, this is without prongs or bezels. With no visible metal on top, the diamonds look as though they’re hovering, offering a special and matchless design detail.

Below take a closer look at the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection.

