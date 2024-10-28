Happy Halloween!

Every year, Hollywood stars deliver some of the best Halloween inspiration. But, let’s face it. There’s nothing like the ‘90s and 2000s when it comes to makeup and hair–-even the spookiest of looks. And since all of the celebrity costumes from this year are still rolling out, why not look at the beauty looks of the past, for our last-minute festive beats.

For Grace Jones, everyday is an opportunity to dress up. Let her platinum bob and clown makeup–-straight, arched eyebrows, white foundation, and red blush–-inspire your look tonight. Or, make like Naomi Campbell and do a blunt bang with eye makeup hidden behind a masquerade mask. Don’t forget the colored contacts. For a darker look, draw inspiration from the red false eyelashes and hair dye on Selita Ebanks and Montel Williams.

You could go as your favorite icon–-like Tisha Campbell as Tyra Banks–-with a wig and dark green eyeliner. Or maybe Tina Turner is more your speed. Try a wet updo and red nail polish. Or, consider three classic costumes–-much like Lil’ Kim and Ashanti as kitty cats, Kara Saun as a werewolf, and Kat Graham as a vampire. With these, you can always get away with a red or neutral lip, and smokey eye makeup.

And remember, your Halloween look doesn’t have to be scary, either. Meagan Good went for a treat rather than a trick, with orange cream shadow and pin-thin brows.

Below, take a look at 20 Halloween beauty looks from the past to inspire your last minute hair and makeup for this week’s festivities.

