Rachel True in a scene from the film ‘The Craft’, 1996. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images).

Halloween is a few weeks away. You may have just begun planning what you’ll dress up as. Perhaps you’re thinking a black cat (again) or as your favorite superstar. Otherwise, you might be spending your time on the couch watching scary movies all night while burning fall-scented candles. Or, maybe, you’re using spooky season to play-up your grungier or more gothic-inspired beauty looks.

That said, if you’re looking to go dark on the claws, Tyler The Creator’s Golf Le Fleur Onyx nail polish just landed at Black-owned, luxury retailer, Thirteen Lune. And speaking of newness, Fenty Beauty has blessed us with their Shadowstix. Opt for the light peach color, Bellini Ba$H, when getting ready for your upcoming festivities. As for lipstick? A classic like Pat McGrath Labs’ MatteTrance™ in the deep burgundy McMenamy shade is always a good idea for moodier look. And, when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a classic, black liner. Try out Clinique’s newest one: their ultra-smooth, easy-to-apply High Impact Gel Tech Liner.

Below, you’ll find 5 beauty products that will get you in the Halloween mood.

