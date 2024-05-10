Our Favorite Stylish Moms In Celebration Of Mother’s Day

Getty Images

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and in honor of all the moms and mother figures who tirelessly keep us fed, warm, and loved we’ve compiled our favorite stylish celebrity moms. These women have built empires and still have time to take care of their little ones all while looking incredible doing so. Style and motherhood go hand-in-hand for these individuals.

Stylish moms including Beyoncé brought out her firstborn daughter Blue Ivy to her Renaissance Tour to Serena Williams. Williams is showing her daughter Alexis Ohanian that nothing is impossible, these women embrace their changing bodies and honor it through intentional dressing. Black women in particular have been scrutinized for their bodies and both women have empowered Black mothers to embrace and love theirs. Lisa Bonet and Erykah Badu are the OG Black hippie moms with their bohemian styles back in the ‘90s. Badu has taken more maximalist routes with her looks since then but still remains true to her style from then.

Fashion icon Diana Ross paved a glamorous path for her stylish daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. In contrast, Rihanna’s personal style has trickled down to her sons effortlessly even with their toddler outfits. Actresses Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith, and twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowery showcase not only wise words to give to their children, but how to express themselves authentically with grace. Singer Ciara has proved to us time and time again that sensuality is not lost with motherhood.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite stylish moms in honor of Mother’s Day.

01 01 Diana Ross BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Evan Ross, Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

02 02 Viola Davis Genesis Tennon and Viola Davis walks the runway during the “Le Defile – Walk Your Worth” – 6th L’Oreal Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)

03 03 Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

04 04 Alicia Keys LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Alicia Keys with her son leaving a performance on the piano at St Pancras International Station at Kings Cross on December 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

05 05 Gabrielle Union SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 12: Zaya Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

06 06 Serena Williams Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams, Executive Producer see at Warner Bros. KING RICHARD Premiere Screening, AFI Fest 2021, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA – 14 Nov 2021 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

07 07 Rihanna NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rihanna at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

08 08 Ciara LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Future Zahir Wilburn and Ciara attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

09 09 Erykah Badu BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 30: Erykah Badu and Puma Curry attend the 25th GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023 at The Tunnel on November 30, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Germany)

10 10 Tia Mowry Tia Mowry and children, Cairo Hardrict and Cree Hardrict at the premiere of “Wonka” held at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

11 11 Lisa Bonet BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Actress Zoe Kravitz (L) and Lisa Bonet (R) attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)