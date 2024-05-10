HomeFashion

Our Favorite Stylish Moms In Celebration Of Mother’s Day

These mother’s prove time and time again that you don’t have to compromise style and responsibilities.
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and in honor of all the moms and mother figures who tirelessly keep us fed, warm, and loved we’ve compiled our favorite stylish celebrity moms. These women have built empires and still have time to take care of their little ones all while looking incredible doing so. Style and motherhood go hand-in-hand for these individuals.

Stylish moms including Beyoncé brought out her firstborn daughter Blue Ivy to her Renaissance Tour to Serena Williams. Williams is showing her daughter Alexis Ohanian that nothing is impossible, these women embrace their changing bodies and honor it through intentional dressing. Black women in particular have been scrutinized for their bodies and both women have empowered Black mothers to embrace and love theirs. Lisa Bonet and Erykah Badu are the OG Black hippie moms with their bohemian styles back in the ‘90s. Badu has taken more maximalist routes with her looks since then but still remains true to her style from then. 

Fashion icon Diana Ross paved a glamorous path for her stylish daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. In contrast, Rihanna’s personal style has trickled down to her sons effortlessly even with their toddler outfits. Actresses Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith, and twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowery showcase not only wise words to give to their children, but how to express themselves authentically with grace. Singer Ciara has proved to us time and time again that sensuality is not lost with motherhood. 

Keep scrolling to see our favorite stylish moms in honor of Mother’s Day. 

