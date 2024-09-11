HomeFashion

The Most Fashionable Couples Spotted At New York Fashion Week

Our favorite superstar couples, from Noah Lyles and Junelle to Rajon and LaToia Rondo, stepped out to enjoy the highly anticipated event.
By Dominique Fluker ·

Although New York Fashion Week is coming to a close today, we will remember the amazing clothes from the presentations, like Theophilio and Laur, as well as the celebrity attendees, like Rihanna, including our favorite couples, like Rajon and LaToia Rondo. 

We also learned of Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield storming the runway at Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Collection show, walking their first New York Fashion Week show together. Lyes shared the adorable moment via Instagram with a cute caption, “A couple that walks together Thrives together. @dimmakcollection x @steveaoki #onepiece” 

Also, longtime lovers Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma graced New York Fashion Week and hit the Manhattan pavement to attend several shows, and they looked great doing so. Kuzma tried to follow in his supermodel’s shoes by tearing up the runway with a supportive Harlow cheering him on. 

Scroll down to see the other fabulous celebrity couples who whisked into New York City for New York Fashion Week below. 

