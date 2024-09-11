The Most Fashionable Couples Spotted At New York Fashion Week

Getty

Although New York Fashion Week is coming to a close today, we will remember the amazing clothes from the presentations, like Theophilio and Laur, as well as the celebrity attendees, like Rihanna, including our favorite couples, like Rajon and LaToia Rondo.

We also learned of Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield storming the runway at Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Collection show, walking their first New York Fashion Week show together. Lyes shared the adorable moment via Instagram with a cute caption, “A couple that walks together Thrives together. @dimmakcollection x @steveaoki #onepiece”

Also, longtime lovers Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma graced New York Fashion Week and hit the Manhattan pavement to attend several shows, and they looked great doing so. Kuzma tried to follow in his supermodel’s shoes by tearing up the runway with a supportive Harlow cheering him on.

Scroll down to see the other fabulous celebrity couples who whisked into New York City for New York Fashion Week below.

01 01 Kevin Looney And His Partner, Dressed In All Black NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kevon Looney attends the Off-White show on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

02 02 The Rondos At The PH5 Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Latoia Rondo (L) and Rajon Rondo (R) attend the PH5 fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

03 03 Nicolas Claxton And Mariah Castro Attend Alexander Wang NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Nicolas Claxton and Mariah Castro attends Alexander Wang Presents #Wang Swap Meet in the South Street Seaport on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

04 04 Ayan Broomfield And Frances Tiafoe Attend Off-White Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe attend the Off-White fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

05 05 Ahnesti Monet McMichael And Jalen Noble At Tommy Hilfiger Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Ahnesti Monet McMichael and Jalen Noble are seen arriving to Tommy Hilfiger Fashion show during New York Fashion Week held aboard the Staten Island Ferry the MV John F. Kennedy on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)