Theophilio’s SS25 Beauty Look Was Inspired By The Club

Edvin Thompson’s Theophilio returned to the NYFW calendar for SS25 after a three-season hiatus. Naturally, the show was one of the most anticipated from the week. “This collection celebrates the grandeur self,” Thompson tells ESSENCE. “I truly feel like I’ve arrived.”

Leaning into inner discomfort and challenges behind the scenes, the autobiographic collection titled “Shaunie”—the Jamaican founder’s childhood nickname—tells his most intimate story.

The beauty look was inspired by his personal identity, too. Hairstylist Jawara translated the message into “embracing individuality with different hairstyles,” he says. “We’re doing sleek ponies, wig applications, braids, locs, twists, short pixies—just an overall ‘fun night at a party’ kind of hair.” Tapping products like the Kiss Color Foam Mousse and Braiding Spray, the looks were detailed with side parts and asymmetrical cuts.

On makeup, Raisa Flowers pulled from the tones of the collection, using green shades—like the super-chrome “gleaming”— from the Danessa Myricks Lightwork Volume IV Freedom Palette. “The look is all about nice dewy skin, black eyeliner, and a pop of metallic color in the inner corner,” Flowers says, drawing direction from club culture. Think: “a girl going to the club who doesn’t wear too much makeup,” Flowers explains. The take away? Less is more with metallic chrome.

Below, see how the beauty look came together behind the scenes.

