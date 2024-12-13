Best New Music This Week: Victoria Monét, Mario, DMX And More

Happy Friday, folks. Even though it’s Friday the 13th, today is primed to be your lucky day. From the return of some legendary acts, to records from this generation’s best, the new releases we’re about to present to you will have you rocking all weekend long.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Victoria Monét delivers a reimagined version of her Jaguar II project just in time for the holidays. Titled A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements, album features transformed instrumentals from her 2023 standout. Snoop Dogg is back with Missionary, an LP that he put together with Dr. Dre, Mario unveils the album, Glad You Came, and the world gets to hear new material from Hip-Hop icon DMX with Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Our list of releases includes music from Ne-Yo, SAINt JHN, Will Smith, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week.

Victoria Monét – ‘A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements’ Today, Monét has released a Christmas album titled A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangement. The project features live orchestra rework songs from Jaguar II. Listen to the new album HERE.

DMX – ‘Let Us Pray: Chapter X’ GRAMMY award-winning songwriter and producer Warryn Campbell sets DMX’s prayers to music for the first time on this groundbreaking project that features from Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, LeCrae, MC Lyte and more. Hear it HERE.

Mario – ‘Glad You Came’ Executive produced by James Fauntleroy, Mario drops his highly anticipated album Glad You Came. Listen to the new release HERE.

Snoop Dogg – ‘Missionary’ Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre connect again on the album Missionary, which features appearances from BJ the Chicago Kid, Jhené Aiko, Method Man, and more. Check it out HERE.

SAINt JHN – “Glitching” Featuring some great artwork by Lewis Rossignol, the talented SAINt JHN gifts his supporters with the track “Glitching.” Listen to it HERE.

Fat Joe – 'The World Changed On Me' Fat Joe is back with the new album, The World Changed On Me. The cover for the album brings Joe with his late brother Angel—hear it HERE.

Ne-Yo – “Show Me” Today, singer Ne-Yo drops the visual for “Show Me.” See the video HERE.

Ling Hussle – “Put That S*** On (PTSO)” This summer, Ling released her empowering single “Put That Shit On (PTSO),” which garnered significant support across esteemed outlets and social media platforms. Now, she’s dropping a bold new visual for the viral track. Watch it HERE.