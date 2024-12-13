HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Victoria Monét, Mario, DMX And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Will Smith and Joyner Lucas, along with Ling Hussle’s “PTSO.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. Even though it’s Friday the 13th, today is primed to be your lucky day. From the return of some legendary acts, to records from this generation’s best, the new releases we’re about to present to you will have you rocking all weekend long.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Victoria Monét delivers a reimagined version of her Jaguar II project just in time for the holidays. Titled A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements, album features transformed instrumentals from her 2023 standout. Snoop Dogg is back with Missionary, an LP that he put together with Dr. Dre, Mario unveils the album, Glad You Came, and the world gets to hear new material from Hip-Hop icon DMX with Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Our list of releases includes music from Ne-Yo, SAINt JHN, Will Smith, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week.

