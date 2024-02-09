HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Usher, Latto, ScHoolboy Q And More

Today’s list also includes a single from GloRilla titled “Yeah Glo!,” and Yung Miami’s “50/50.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us once again, and there are plenty of newly released tunes that are absolutely perfect for any situation. So, whether it’s hip-hop, R&B, or traditional soul, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance, Usher decided to gift fans with a new album titled Coming Home, Latto gets serious with “Sunday Service,” and the TDE rapper ScHoolboy Q releases his first video in years, building anticipation for his upcoming solo release. Today’s list also includes music from Kid Cudi, Yung Miami, T-Pain, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

