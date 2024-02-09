Best New Music This Week: Usher, Latto, ScHoolboy Q And More

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us once again, and there are plenty of newly released tunes that are absolutely perfect for any situation. So, whether it’s hip-hop, R&B, or traditional soul, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance, Usher decided to gift fans with a new album titled Coming Home, Latto gets serious with “Sunday Service,” and the TDE rapper ScHoolboy Q releases his first video in years, building anticipation for his upcoming solo release. Today’s list also includes music from Kid Cudi, Yung Miami, T-Pain, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

Usher – ‘Coming Home’ The R&B legends return with his highly anticipated ninth studio album titled Coming Home. The project features H.E.R., Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Burna Boy and more. Listen to it HERE.

Yung Miami – “50/50” Caresha Please host and 1/2 of the City Girls rap group, Yung Miami unveils a new freestyle titled “50/50.” Listen to it HERE.

Kaliii – “BOZO” Today, the Atlanta rapper released a new single, “BOZO.” Listen to it HERE.

T-Pain – “Dreaming” Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter T-Pain gifts his supporters with a new song titled “Dreaming.” Stream the track HERE.

Andra Day – “Probably” The multitalented Andra Day has released her new song “Probably.” She co-wrote and co-produced it with Caleb Morris, Charles Jones, David Wood, Nando Raio and Shay Godwin. Check it out HERE.

Latto – “Sunday Service” Latto’s “Sunday Service” arrives after a few weeks of teaser drops on social media. Check it out HERE.

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” The “FnF” rapper returns from a brief hiatus with the track “Yeah Glo!,” which is her first solo record of the year. Watch the visuals HERE.

Kid Cudi ft. Denzel Curry – “BLACK OPS” Earlier this week, Kid Cudi dropped a new song from the Moon Man Comic series soundtrack, a Denzel Curry-assisted track called “Black Ops.” Listen to it HERE.

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign & North West – “Talking / Once Again” Ye (formerly Kanye West) dropped the first release from his project with rapper Ty Dolla $ign on Wednesday, a new song and video that features the rapper-producer’s eldest daughter, North West. Watch the video for “Talking / Once Again” HERE.