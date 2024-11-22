HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Tyla, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones And More

Today’s list also includes a brand new single from Miguel, and Jorja Smith’s “Stay Another Day.”
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks! Whether you’re cozying up with a warm drink or gearing up for a weekend of fun, this week’s new music releases are here to set the tone. From sultry R&B melodies to hard-hitting hip-hop anthems, these tracks offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Leading the pack is Coco Jones with her seasonal album Coco By The Fireplace, while Tyla offers a heartfelt shift in tone with “Tears.” Miguel’s smooth “Always Time” and Jorja Smith’s tender “Stay Another Day” showcase R&B at its best, while Lola Brooke and Killer Mike bring the heat with “Go To Yo Head” and “Warryn’s Groove,” respectively. Today’s list also includes music for Eric Bellinger, Coi Leray, Blxst, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

