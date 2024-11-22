Best New Music This Week: Tyla, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones And More

Happy Friday, folks! Whether you’re cozying up with a warm drink or gearing up for a weekend of fun, this week’s new music releases are here to set the tone. From sultry R&B melodies to hard-hitting hip-hop anthems, these tracks offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Leading the pack is Coco Jones with her seasonal album Coco By The Fireplace, while Tyla offers a heartfelt shift in tone with “Tears.” Miguel’s smooth “Always Time” and Jorja Smith’s tender “Stay Another Day” showcase R&B at its best, while Lola Brooke and Killer Mike bring the heat with “Go To Yo Head” and “Warryn’s Groove,” respectively. Today’s list also includes music for Eric Bellinger, Coi Leray, Blxst, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

Coco Jones – ‘Coco By The Fireplace’ Coco Jones delivers a warm, soulful album that evokes the cozy ambiance of a fireside evening, showcasing her rich vocals and emotive storytelling. Listen to it HERE. 1.86.0-XVUL2N3E6QXOTXHW23LPMKWJOM.0.1-6

Tyla – “Tears” In collaboration with COKE, South African sensation Tyla unveils “Tears,” a heartfelt ballad that highlights her vocal prowess and emotional depth, marking a departure from her usual upbeat style. Check it out HERE.

Lola Brooke – “Go To Yo Head” Lola Brooke’s “Go To Yo Head” is an assertive anthem with hard-hitting beats and confident lyrics, solidifying her presence in the hip-hop scene. Check it out HERE.

Miguel – “Always Time” Miguel returns with “Always Time,” blending his signature smooth vocals with a contemporary R&B groove, exploring themes of love and patience. Hear it HERE.

Lila Iké ft. Joey Bada$$ – “Fry Plantain” Lila Iké connects with Joey Bada$$ on “Fry Plantain,” blending reggae rhythms with hip-hop elements to create a must-here track. Check it out HERE.

Jorja Smith – “Stay Another Day” Jorja Smith offers “Stay Another Day,” a soulful rendition that captures the longing and warmth of the new season. Listen to it HERE.

Eric Bellinger ft. Oxlade – “Shooting Star” Fresh off the release of his new album, Eric Bellinger teams up with Oxlade for “Shooting Star,” a smooth collaboration that blends R&B with Afrobeat influences, creating a mesmerizing melody. Hear it HERE.

Killer Mike ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Warryn’s Groove” In Killer Mike’s digital release of Songs for Sinners & Saints, the rapper teams up with Ty Dolla $ign for “Warryn’s Groove.” Hear the track HERE.

Coi Leray – “Heart Don’t Lie” Coi Leray’s “Heart Don’t Lie” is a catchy tune that combines pop sensibilities with honest lyrics about love and vulnerability. Stream it HERE.

Amber Mark – “Wait So Yeah” Amber Mark’s “Wait So Yeah” fuses R&B with electronic elements, highlighting her versatility and dynamic sound. Check it out HERE.

Blxst, K CAMP & DeJ Loaf – “Make Room” Today, singer Blxst collaborates with K CAMP and DeJ Loaf on “Make Room.” Listen to the new song HERE.