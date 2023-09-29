Best New Music This Week: Latto, Amaria, Lil Wayne And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final weekend of September, there have been some amazing releases from iconic artists, established veterans, as well as today’s current stars. So, whatever genre of music that you’re a fan of, there’s definitely something for everyone to check out this time around.

This has been a huge week for R&B. Today, singers such as Amaria, Jorja Smith, and Kenyon Dixon all have new music to listen to. PinkPantheress also dropped her song “Mosquito,” and Cleo Sol is back for her second release this month, a new album titled Gold. To build anticipation for the sixth installment of his Tha Carter series, Lil Wayne unveils his Tha Fix Before Tha VI mixtape; and Meek Mill and Rick Ross come together for a Maybach Music exclusive.

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between J. Cole and Lil Yatchy, along with songs from Sexyy Red, 6LACK, Ne-Yo, and more. Take a look at our roundup of new music below.

Latto ft. BabyDrill – “ISSA PARTY” Today, Grammy-nominated rapper Latto links up with fellow ATL native and PDE Records signee BabyDrill release “ISSA PARTY” out now via RCA Records.

J. Cole & Lil Yatchy – “The Secret Recipe” Today, creative trailblazer Lil Yachty and critically acclaimed lyricist J. Cole come together to release a new music video titled “THE SECRET RECIPE,” directed by AMD Visuals.

PinkPantheress – “Mosquito” This week, R&B songstress PinkPantheress released a new single titled “Mosquito.”

Jorja Smith – ‘falling or flying’ Jorja Smith‘s sophomore studio effort, falling or flying, is here. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 16-track album features guest verses from J Hus on “Feelings” and Lila Iké on “Greatest Gift.”

6LACK – “Homicide” Ahead of his first headline tour in over six years, 6LACK unveils a new track “Homicide,” alongside singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez.

Cleo Sol – ‘Gold’ Two weeks after the release of Heaven, Cleo Sol comes back with the 10-track Gold.

YG & Tyga – ‘Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist’ Following the cancellation of their Str8 to the Klub Tour, rappers YG and Tyga still dropped their collaborative effort, Hit Me When U Leave the Klub, featuring Lil Wayne, Blxst, and Busta Rhymes.

Ne-Yo – “Link Up” The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter returns with the new single “Link Up,” produced Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10; and it also comes with an official video.

Meek Mill & Rick Ross – “SHAQ & KOBE” Rick Ross and Meek Mill are the “Shaq & Kobe” of hip-hop. The duo dropped a new single today, the first from their forthcoming album Too Good To Be True.

Sexyy Red – “No Panties” Earlier this week, Raedio announced that the upcoming Rap Sh!t S2 soundtrack arrives Friday, November 3rd. To celebrate the announcement the first single “No Panties” from the soundtrack is out now and welcomes Sexyy Red.

Kenyon Dixon – ‘The R&B You Love’ The Grammy-nominated singer has returned with his new album, The R&B You Love. It includes the previously shared songs “Slow Dancing” featuring Kincy, “Lucky” and “‘98 Vibes (Do You Right)” featuring Tiffany Gouché.

Lil Wayne – “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” In anticipation of Lil Wayne’s highly-anticipated Tha Carter VI, the New Orleans native drops the 35-minute, 10-track Tha Fix Before Tha VI. The project features Jon Batiste, Euro, and Fousheé.

Nas – “Fever” On Monday, fans were able to get a peek into Nas’ 50th party with the “Fever” video, which samples Bit ‘A Sweet’s “Speak Softly” and borrows from the classic Illmatic track “Represent.”