Home

Best New Music This Week: Latto, Amaria, Lil Wayne And More

Today’s list also includes a new single from Pink Pantheress titled “Mosquito,” and Cleo Sol’s ‘Gold.’
Best New Music This Week: Latto, Amaria, Lil Wayne And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final weekend of September, there have been some amazing releases from iconic artists, established veterans, as well as today’s current stars. So, whatever genre of music that you’re a fan of, there’s definitely something for everyone to check out this time around.

This has been a huge week for R&B. Today, singers such as Amaria, Jorja Smith, and Kenyon Dixon all have new music to listen to. PinkPantheress also dropped her song “Mosquito,” and Cleo Sol is back for her second release this month, a new album titled Gold. To build anticipation for the sixth installment of his Tha Carter series, Lil Wayne unveils his Tha Fix Before Tha VI mixtape; and Meek Mill and Rick Ross come together for a Maybach Music exclusive. 

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between J. Cole and Lil Yatchy, along with songs from Sexyy Red, 6LACK, Ne-Yo, and more. Take a look at our roundup of new music below.

TOPICS: 