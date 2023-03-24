Best New Music This Week: 6LACK Returns To Prominence With New Album, ‘Since I Have A Lover’

6LACK burst onto the scene in 2016 with his critically acclaimed debut Free 6LACK, which earned several award nominations, including two nods for Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Rap/Sung Performance. Since then, he has toured with seminal artists like The Weeknd and Chris Brown, and collaborated with Jhené Aiko, Timbaland, J. Cole, Tinashe, and more. Today, the East Atlanta native is back with a new album, the highly-anticipated Since I Have A Lover.

The multifaceted entertainer’s third LP contains 19 tracks, and includes guest appearances from Quiñ and Don Toliver. Prior to today’s release, 6LACK has unveiled four singles from the album, including “Since I Have A Lover.” “The title track is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format,” 6LACK said. “It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create.”

“We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed,” he continued. “The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

With it being an almost five year break since his last full-length project, 6LACK definitely feels the weight of his hiatus. The album’s opening track, “Cold Feet,” is a nod to his fears about returning to solo releases after what seems like forever. The song “Spirited Away” speaks to his awareness that he’s not exactly where he wants to be mentally and “Preach” is about his desire to give back to the places that led him to become the man that he is today. Songs like “B4L” and “Temporary” are testimonies of a man maturing enough to explore true love, and “Talk” gives insight into how life-changing therapy can be if one is fully receptive to it.

The album’s themes of love and mental health is something that is still needed in music today, and as 6LACK continues to grow as a man and human being, so does his music. In addition to Since I have A Lover, new music this week includes music from BIA, Hit-Boy, Chlöe Bailey, and more.

01 BIA ft. Timabland – “I’m That B**ch” Today, the Boston-raised entertainer returns to debut her latest single titled “I’M THAT B**CH.” The Timbaland-assisted track samples Missy Elliott’s classic track “She’s A B**ch.” Watch the video HERE.

02 Hit-Boy – ‘SURF OR DROWN’’ Today, Hit-Boy released the follow-up to 2020’s The Chauncey Hollis Project with SURF OR DROWN. The 21-track project features guest appearances from Nas, Dom Kennedy, Curren$y, The Alchemist, and more. Listen to it HERE.

03 Chlöe Bailey – “Body Do” Next Friday, Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. She has released the singles “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” and today she drops a new song titled “Body Do.” Listen to it HERE.

04 FLO ft. Missy Elliott – “Fly Girl” [Video] UK R&B trio Flo have shared a new song with Missy Elliott called “Fly Girl.” It comes with a new music video directed by Tajana Tokyo. Watch the “Fly Girl” visual HERE.

05 Kari Faux ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Turnin’ Heads” Kari Faux has teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. for a new song titled “Turnin’ Heads.” It’s her second single of the year, following “Me First” from January. Stream the song HERE.

07 E-40 – “Bands” E-40 announced the release of his new single “Bands,” which is available via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and will appear on his upcoming new album. The new banger is produced by DJ TOOMP. Listen to it HERE.