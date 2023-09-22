Home

Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Lola Brooke, Doechii And More

Today’s list also includes the SZA-assisted song from Jean Dawson titled “NO SZNS.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With today being the first official day of fall, many of the industry’s top artists – as well as the up-and-comers – are releasing new music. From traditional hip-hop to alternative R&B, our list has a little bit of everything.

The polarizing Doja Cat drops her highly anticipated album Scarlet today, which features the hit singles “Paint the Town Red,” and “Demons.” Also, rapper Lola Brooke connects with Bryson Tiller for a nostalgic collaboration titled “You,” Doechii unveils the visual for “Pacer,” and Brent Faiyaz gives the masses “WY@.” You can also hear new music from Dame D.O.L.L.A., Little Brother, EARTHGANG, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

