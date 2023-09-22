Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Lola Brooke, Doechii And More

Happy Friday, folks. With today being the first official day of fall, many of the industry’s top artists – as well as the up-and-comers – are releasing new music. From traditional hip-hop to alternative R&B, our list has a little bit of everything.

The polarizing Doja Cat drops her highly anticipated album Scarlet today, which features the hit singles “Paint the Town Red,” and “Demons.” Also, rapper Lola Brooke connects with Bryson Tiller for a nostalgic collaboration titled “You,” Doechii unveils the visual for “Pacer,” and Brent Faiyaz gives the masses “WY@.” You can also hear new music from Dame D.O.L.L.A., Little Brother, EARTHGANG, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

01 Doja Cat – ‘Scarlet’ Doja Cat is back with Scarlet, her follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her, and you can check out the record HERE.

02 Lola Brooke ft. Bryson Tiller – “You” Brooklyn-born powerhouse artist Lola Brooke commences GATOR SEASON with the debut of her eagerly-awaited new single “You” featuring GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum singer Bryson Tiller. Listen to it HERE.

03 Jean Dawson ft. SZA – “NO SZNS” Jean Dawson and SZA connect on a new single titled “NO SZNS.” Listen to it HERE.

04 Doechii – “Pacer” Right before her tour with Doja Cat and Ice Spice, TDE’s Doechii comes out with another phenomenal single and video for “Pacer.” Watch it HERE.

05 Nick Grant – ‘Sunday Dinner’ Today, Nick Grant releases the album Sunday Dinner. The 16-track project features Uncle Chucc, Tweet and Ransom. Check it out HERE.





06 Dame D.O.L.L.A. ft. Tobe Nwigwe – “Paid In Full” Earlier this week, the NBA star dropped off a new visual for “Paid In Full,” an Ayo The Producer-backed collaboration alongside Tobe Nwigwe. Check it out HERE.

07 Brent Faiyaz – “WY@” This week, Brent Faiyaz dropped off a new single titled “WY@,” which is produced by Anthoine Walters, Berg, D-Pat, Freeze, and Otxhello. Check it out HERE.

08 Little Brother – ‘Wish Me Well/Glory Glory’ EP Little Brother released a new EP this week, a fresh two-pack that includes the songs “Wish Me Well” and “Glory Glory.” Check it out HERE.

09 EARTHGANG – ‘RIP Human Art’ The Atlanta-based rap duo unveil a brand new EP called RIP Human Art. It consists of five songs and is their first EP since 2018 and their first overall project since early last year. Stream the project HERE.