LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Platform Launches All-Inclusive Resort Vacation And Hip-Hop Festival In One

Courtesy of Playa Luna Presents

LL COOL J may no longer have his focus solely on his rap career anymore, but he’s certainly in his entrepreneur bag when it comes to hip-hop. The rapper, actor and TV producer founded global platform Rock The Bells with the mission to elevate the genre’s culture. That platform is now launching Rock The Bells Resort – a luxury, all-inclusive resort vacation and multi-day oceanfront hip-hop festival. They aren’t doing this venture alone, as the platform has partnered with Playa Luna Presents.

The Rock The Bells Resort experience will take place in Cancun, Mexico, at the Moon Palace Resort, which happens to be one of the top in the region, in Spring 2024. Packages go on sale in the fall and payment plan deposits start at $290. Hip-hop heads may love this experience as it’s a three-day festival that will take guests through the various genres, movements, and regions that shaped the genre’s history. It’s said that some of the genre’s “most iconic artists” will take the stage in Mexico.

Courtesy of Playa Luna Presents

During the experience, guests will enjoy all-inclusive premium drinks and fine dining. Speaking of the latter, foodies will get to choose from gourmet buffets, poolside grills, and fine dining at over 15 restaurants.

The Rock The Bells brand has been busy this year since it’s the 50th birthday of hip-hop. They hosted “The Rock The Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” for MTV in September. The likes of Big Daddy Kane, Monie Love, Queen Latifah, Swizz Beatz, and Run-D.M.C. performed at the festival.

The brand also had a Rock the Bells Festival that took place Aug. 5 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. The rapper, 55, and New York native commented on the event, sharing how elated he was to play in his hometown.

“This was a special year for the culture and for Rock The Bells in curating this experience, bringing together the icons of hip-hop,” he told Billboard. “It’s always a privilege to play for my hometown crowd in New York City. We really loved putting on this year’s second annual Rock The Bells festival to a sold-out crowd in Queens. Through this special airing on MTV, we’re excited for fans at home around the world to be able to feel some of the great energy from that day.”