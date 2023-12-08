New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Tems, Sampha And More

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, we are giving you our list of the best new music to vibe to during the weekend.

Today, Nicki Minaj released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, which features Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future, and more. Tems also dropped the follow-up to “Me & U,” titled “Not An Angel,” James Fauntleroy debuts his first lead solo project, and Usher and H.E.R. teamed up on a soulful new track which will appear on the upcoming The Color Purple soundtrack.

In addition to the above-mentioned music, our roundup of new releases include songs from Sampha, Pharrell Williams, and more.

Nicki Minaj – ‘Pink Friday 2’ Nicki Minaj has finally released her follow-up to 2018’s Queen. Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her official debut, dropped this morning and features guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Tems – “Not An Angel Singer, songwriter, and record producer Tems has dropped her beautiful new single, “Not An Angel.” The follow-up to “Me & U,” this track was co-produced by Tems and Sarz. Hear it HERE.

Usher and H.E.R. – “Risk It All” Earlier this week, Usher and H.E.R. teamed up on a soulful new track titled “Risk It All,” which will appear on the upcoming remake of The Color Purple. Stream it HERE.

Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro – “Airplane Ticket” Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro have come together for an amazing song called “Airplane Ticket.” Hear it HERE.

Charlie Wilson – “Superman” Today P Music Group announced the release of “Superman,” the highly anticipated new single from legendary R&B artist, Charlie Wilson. Listen to it HERE.

Sampha – “Can’t Go Back” Sampha has released the Saad Moosajee–directed music video for Lahai’s “Can’t Go Back.” Watch it HERE.

Terrace Martin and 24KGoldn – “Madness” Continuing his string of collaborative efforts in 2023, Terrace Martin returns with a new cut tiled “Madness,” with 24KGoldn. Check it out HERE.

James Fauntleroy – ‘The Warmest Winter Ever’ Nearly a decade after the release of the original Warmest Winter Ever, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist is making his official debut as a solo artist with The Warmest Winter Ever. Today’s project combines the first two Warmest Winter projects with nine brand new songs. Check it out HERE.