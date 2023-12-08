Home

New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Tems, Sampha And More

Today’s list also includes a new single from Charlie Wilson, along with an Usher and H.E.R. collaboration titled “Risk It All.”
New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Tems, Sampha And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, we are giving you our list of the best new music to vibe to during the weekend.

Today, Nicki Minaj released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, which features Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future, and more. Tems also dropped the follow-up to “Me & U,” titled “Not An Angel,” James Fauntleroy debuts his first lead solo project, and Usher and H.E.R. teamed up on a soulful new track which will appear on the upcoming The Color Purple soundtrack.

In addition to the above-mentioned music, our roundup of new releases include songs from Sampha, Pharrell Williams, and more.

TOPICS: 