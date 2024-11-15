Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Shaboozey, Destin Conrad And More  

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.

This week, country music standout Shaboozey dropped “Good News,” his first new original track since the release of the RIAA-Gold certified masterpiece album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The iconic Mary J. Blige released Gratitude, Cordae unveiled his highly-anticipated third studio album The Crossroads, and Jon Batiste gifts his fans with Beethoven Blues. Today’s list also includes music from Wizkid, DESTIN CONRAD, FLO, and more.

Take a look at our weekly roundup of new releases below.

Mary J. Blige – ‘Gratitude’ Mary J. Blige’s album Gratitude reflects her soulful artistry, delivering powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with themes of thankfulness and resilience. Check it out HERE. 1.86.0-KD6GSXXMMDZ4Q2CIKNRR456XMU.0.1-8

Cordae – ‘The Crossroads’ Cordae’s new album showcases his lyrical prowess and features collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne and Anderson .Paak, marking a significant evolution in his musical journey. Stream it HERE.

Shaboozey – “Good News” The country star’s latest single, “Good News,” blends country and hip-hop elements, delivering a reflective tune that follows his record-breaking hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Check it out HERE.

FLO – ‘Access All Areas’ FLO’s debut album Access All Areas introduces a fresh blend of R&B and pop, highlighting the trio’s harmonious vocals and contemporary sound. Listen to it HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD – “NOSEBLEED” DESTIN CONRAD’s “NOSEBLEED” combines smooth R&B melodies with introspective lyrics, showcasing his emotive vocal delivery and songwriting skills. Listen to it HERE.

Ray Vaughn ft. Isaiah Rashad – “EAST CHATT” Ray Vaughn teams up with Isaiah Rashad on “EAST CHATT,” a gritty hip-hop track that pays homage to their roots with compelling verses and a captivating beat. Hear it HERE. 1.86.0-ELPB7Q2GICLVIWEHL4V5S3PIDE.0.1-2

Wizkid – “Kese (Dance)” Wizkid’s “Kese (Dance)” is an infectious Afrobeat track that invites listeners to the dance floor with its rhythmic beats and vibrant energy. Stream it HERE.

Dave East – ‘Living Proof’ Dave East’s album Living Proof showcases his storytelling ability and gritty lyricism, solidifying his place in the contemporary hip-hop scene. Listen to it HERE.

Jack Freeman – “Feels Like Christmas” Jack Freeman’s “Feels Like Christmas” is a soulful holiday tune that captures the warmth and joy of the festive season with rich vocals and classic instrumentation. Check it out HERE.

SAINt JHN – “Body On Me” SAINt JHN’s “Body On Me” delivers a sultry blend of hip-hop and R&B, featuring his signature raspy vocals over a seductive melody. Stream it HERE.