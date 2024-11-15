HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Shaboozey, Destin Conrad And More

Today’s list also includes Cordae’s ‘The Crossroads’ and an uptempo track from Nigerian star Wizkid.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.

This week, country music standout Shaboozey dropped “Good News,” his first new original track since the release of the RIAA-Gold certified masterpiece album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The iconic Mary J. Blige released Gratitude, Cordae unveiled his highly-anticipated third studio album The Crossroads, and Jon Batiste gifts his fans with Beethoven Blues. Today’s list also includes music from Wizkid, DESTIN CONRAD, FLO, and more.

Take a look at our weekly roundup of new releases below.

