Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Coco Jones, Big Sean And More

Today’s list also includes a new collaboration from Rob49 and GloRilla, and YG’s ‘Just Re’d Up 3.’
Happy Friday, folks. The good people here at ESSENCE are back at it again to give you the best list of new music on the internet.

This week, Mary J. Blige gifts fans with “Breathing,” featuring Brooklyn rapper Fabolous, fresh off of the debut of Bel-Air Season 3, Coco Jones dropped “Sweep It Up,” and Rob49 comes back with a new collaboration with GloRilla for the remix to “Mama.” Today’s list also includes music from Big Sean, Tinashe, Gucci Mane, and more.

Take a look at your roundup of new music below.

