Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Coco Jones, Big Sean And More

Happy Friday, folks. The good people here at ESSENCE are back at it again to give you the best list of new music on the internet.
This week, Mary J. Blige gifts fans with “Breathing,” featuring Brooklyn rapper Fabolous, fresh off of the debut of Bel-Air Season 3, Coco Jones dropped “Sweep It Up,” and Rob49 comes back with a new collaboration with GloRilla for the remix to “Mama.” Today’s list also includes music from Big Sean, Tinashe, Gucci Mane, and more.
Take a look at your roundup of new music below.
Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones releases her highly anticipated single “Sweep It Up” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings – listen HERE.
Today, Chance The Rapper dropped his official self-directed video for single, “Bad Boys 2, featuring Joey Purp. Listen to it HERE.
GRAMMY-nominated multi platinum artist Big Sean has released his latest single and music video, “Together Forever,” in collaboration with The Alchemist. Check it out HERE.
After beginning the rollout for his new project with the assertive single, “Knocka,” YG has dropped Just Re’d Up 3, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, Lil Yatchy, and more. Listen to it HERE.
Multi-platinum recording artist and producer B.o.B has released his highly anticipated album, Elements II: “Space Time”, along with the release of the project’s focus track “Publicity” visual.
Acclaimed producer Flying Lotus has returned with a new one-off single called “Garmonbozia”. It’s his first new song since 2022’s “The Room.” Hear it HERE.
Gucci Mane and DJ Drama have teamed up once again for a new Gangsta Grillz tape titled Greatest of All Trappers. Listen to it HERE.
Pharrell Williams and rapper Coi Leray team up for the first time with “Doodles,” led by popular illustrator Burnt Toast. Listen to it HERE.
Today, Yella Beezy drops the new song “Hit,” featuring Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne. Listen to the track HERE.
Today, multi-platinum-certified pop/R&B disruptor singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe releases her highly anticipated new album, QUANTUM BABY via Nice Life Recording Company. Listen HERE.