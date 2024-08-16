Best New Music This Week: Mary J. Blige, Coco Jones, Big Sean And More

Happy Friday, folks. The good people here at ESSENCE are back at it again to give you the best list of new music on the internet.

This week, Mary J. Blige gifts fans with “Breathing,” featuring Brooklyn rapper Fabolous, fresh off of the debut of Bel-Air Season 3, Coco Jones dropped “Sweep It Up,” and Rob49 comes back with a new collaboration with GloRilla for the remix to “Mama.” Today’s list also includes music from Big Sean, Tinashe, Gucci Mane, and more.

Take a look at your roundup of new music below.

Mary J. Blige ft. Fabolous – “Breathing” 9x GRAMMY award-winning, 2x Oscar nominated and 1x Emmy award winning artist, producer, actress and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige releases a brand new single “Breathing” featuring Fabolous – listen HERE. Blige also dropped a music video for the song that can be watched HERE.





Coco Jones – “Sweep It Up” Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones releases her highly anticipated single “Sweep It Up” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings – listen HERE.





Chance The Rapper ft. Joey Purp – “Bad Boys 2” Today, Chance The Rapper dropped his official self-directed video for single, “Bad Boys 2, featuring Joey Purp. Listen to it HERE.

Big Sean x The Alchemist – “Together Forever” GRAMMY-nominated multi platinum artist Big Sean has released his latest single and music video, “Together Forever,” in collaboration with The Alchemist. Check it out HERE.





YG – ‘Just Re’d Up 3’ After beginning the rollout for his new project with the assertive single, “Knocka,” YG has dropped Just Re’d Up 3, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, Lil Yatchy, and more. Listen to it HERE.





B.o.B. – ‘Space Time’ Multi-platinum recording artist and producer B.o.B has released his highly anticipated album, Elements II: “Space Time”, along with the release of the project’s focus track “Publicity” visual.





Flying Lotus – “Garmonbozia” Acclaimed producer Flying Lotus has returned with a new one-off single called “Garmonbozia”. It’s his first new song since 2022’s “The Room.” Hear it HERE.





Gucci Mane x DJ Drama – ‘Greatest of All Trappers’ Gucci Mane and DJ Drama have teamed up once again for a new Gangsta Grillz tape titled Greatest of All Trappers. Listen to it HERE.





Doodles, Pharrell Williams & Coi Leray – “Not In The Store” Pharrell Williams and rapper Coi Leray team up for the first time with “Doodles,” led by popular illustrator Burnt Toast. Listen to it HERE.



1.86.0-PHDLQUYTM2L4XGZ23TWBMPBE4M.0.1-2

Yella Beezy ft. Lil Wayne – “Hit” Today, Yella Beezy drops the new song “Hit,” featuring Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne. Listen to the track HERE.



