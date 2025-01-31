Best New Music This Week: Latto, The Weeknd, Shenseea And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s lineup of new music is packed with fresh collaborations and genre-blending hits from your favorite artists. From dancehall to R&B to rap, these releases will definitely have you vibing all night long.

Today, The Weeknd returns with Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter of his trilogy, featuring star-studded collaborations with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future. Latto and Playboi Carti bring high-energy bravado on “Blick Sum,” while Jacquees and DeJ Loaf rekindle their signature chemistry on “Favorite One.” Also, Will Smith joins Big Sean and OBanga for the introspective “Beautiful Scars.” Our roundup also includes music from Kevin Ross, Shenseea, Ledisi, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases below.

Will Smith ft. Big Sean & OBanga – “BEAUTIFUL SCARS” Today, GRAMMY- Award winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer, Will Smith, releases his new single “Beautiful Scars” with hip hop powerhouse Big Sean, featuring Obanga. Hear the track HERE.

Latto ft. Playboi Carti – “Blick Sum” Latto and Playboi Carti connect on “Blick Sum,” a high-energy track showcasing their signature styles. Listen to it HERE.

Big Hit, Hit-Boy & Ty Dolla $ign – “Slow Your Roll” The father and son duo of Big Hit and Hit-Boy collaborate with Ty Dolla $ign for “Slow Your Roll.” Listen to the record HERE. 1.90.0-FSBHHUXL7B2BVLHAPC7VDVI25E.0.1-7

The Weeknd – ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final installment in his trilogy, which features collaborations with artists such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and more. Hear the album HERE.

Jacquees ft. DeJ Loaf – “Favorite One” Almost 8 years after their collaborative effort F**k A Friend Zone, Jacquees and DeJ Loaf reunite on “Favorite One,” delivering a melodic R&B track that explores themes of love and loyalty. Hear it HERE.

Ledisi – “Love You Too” Today, New Orleans-born artist Ledisi drops her highly-anticipated single “Love You Too.” Check it out HERE.

Shenseea ft. Di Genius – “Puni Police” Shenseea and Di Genius present “Puni Police,” a dancehall track with playful lyrics and an infectious rhythm. Check it out HERE.

Durand Bernarr – “Impact” Durand Bernarr’s “Impact” features his distinctive vocals over funk-infused instrumentation, discussing personal growth and influence. Stream the song HERE.

Larry June ft. 2 Chainz – “I Been” The South and West Coast collide on “I Been,” produced by The Alchemist. Stream the new song HERE.

Kevin Ross – “Love In The Middle” The new record “Love In The Middle” offers a smooth R&B groove, highlighting his silky vocals and romantic lyricism from Kevin Ross. Listen to it HERE.