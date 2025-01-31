HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Latto, The Weeknd, Shenseea And More

Today’s list includes a collaboration between Will Smith and Big Sean titled “Beautiful Scars,” and the single “Impact” from Durand Bernarr.
Happy Friday, folks. This week’s lineup of new music is packed with fresh collaborations and genre-blending hits from your favorite artists. From dancehall to R&B to rap, these releases will definitely have you vibing all night long.

Today, The Weeknd returns with Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter of his trilogy, featuring star-studded collaborations with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future. Latto and Playboi Carti bring high-energy bravado on “Blick Sum,” while Jacquees and DeJ Loaf rekindle their signature chemistry on “Favorite One.” Also, Will Smith joins Big Sean and OBanga for the introspective “Beautiful Scars.” Our roundup also includes music from Kevin Ross, Shenseea, Ledisi, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases below.

