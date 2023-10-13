Home

Best New Music This Week: Ice Spice, Offset, Kaliii And More

Today’s list also includes “He Can’t Reach” from Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” soundtrack.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us once again, so here’s our weekly roundup of some of the best music around.

Today, Offset released his first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four. The new project includes features from Cardi B, Future, Don Toliver, Chlöe, and Latto, among others. Ice Spice dropped “Pretty Girl” with Rema, Griselda’s Westside Gunn unveiled his final album ‘And Then You Pray For Me,’ and Kaliii reveals FCK GRL SZN. Our list also includes music from Jamila Woods, Buddy, PinkPantheress, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

