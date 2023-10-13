Best New Music This Week: Ice Spice, Offset, Kaliii And More

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us once again, so here’s our weekly roundup of some of the best music around.

Today, Offset released his first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four. The new project includes features from Cardi B, Future, Don Toliver, Chlöe, and Latto, among others. Ice Spice dropped “Pretty Girl” with Rema, Griselda’s Westside Gunn unveiled his final album ‘And Then You Pray For Me,’ and Kaliii reveals FCK GRL SZN. Our list also includes music from Jamila Woods, Buddy, PinkPantheress, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Ice Spice ft. Rema – “Pretty Girl” Today Ice Spice releases the song for “Pretty Girl (with Rema)” on 10K Projects/Capitol. Listen to it HERE.

Offset – ‘Set It Off’ Offset’s first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four. Listen to the project HERE.

Maiya the Don & Enchanting – “He Can’t Reach” Maiya the Don and Enchanting have shared a new song, “He Can’t Reach,” from the soundtrack to the second season of Issa Rae’s Max series, Rap Sh!t. Listen to the song HERE.

Kaliii – ‘FCK GRL SZN’ Atlanta’s Kaliii, releases her second EP of the year, FCK GIRL SZN. tThe 4-track EP includes Young Nudy, GloRilla, and NLE Choppa. Stream the album HERE.

Westside Gunn – ‘And Then You Pray For Me’ Westside Gunn, the acclaimed Buffalo rapper, has released his highly anticipated album And Then You Pray For Me. Check it out HERE.

Jamila Woods ft. Saba – “Practice” Earlier this week, Jamila Woods shared her latest song from Water Made Us. “Practice,” featuring Saba. Stream it HERE.

PinkPantheress – “Capable of Love” Today, PinkPantheress released “Capable of Love,” the first single from her upcoming album Heaven Knows. Watch it HERE.